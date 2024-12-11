Is a New Episode of Chicago PD on Tonight? (December 11, 2024)

As the Intelligence Unit continues to tackle some of the most heinous crimes in the Windy City, Season 12 of Chicago P.D. has been jam-packed with twists and turns. Sadly for weekly watchers, the midseason hiatus continues.

Between new cops settling into the squad room and seasoned fan favorites kicking criminal butt, P.D. has been a wild watch. Despite its dark storytelling, Season 12 of Chicago P.D. has slipped in some moments of romance; Kevin Atwater (LaRoyce Hawkins) and Captain Hank Voight (Jason Beghe) are exploring new relationships in Season 12. Oh, and did we mention we have a One Chicago crossover episode and a Burzek wedding on the horizon? Between the gripping action and heartwarming drama, Chi-Hards can't wait for Season 12 episodes to return on NBC.

Learn how to watch new episodes of Chicago P.D. Season 12 and get details about when episodes return on NBC, below.

Unfortunately, no. A new episode of Chicago P.D. is not airing tonight. All three One Chicago series are on a midseason hiatus. During the wait, you can stream every past episode of Chicago P.D. on Peacock, NBC's streaming service. "It's a pretty big family," series creator Dick Wolf said in 2019. "Everybody gets along. I mean, there are no squeaky wheels in the cast... I've never had anything like it, which is, I think, only visible to the audience by the fact of how good they are together. There are no line counters. There are no 'Where's my close-up?' It's a remarkably ensemble-like world."

When do new Chicago P.D. episodes return? New episodes of Chicago P.D. Season 12 will return Wednesday, January 8, at 10/9c on NBC. New episodes will be available to stream the next day on Peacock.

