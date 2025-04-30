Is a New Episode of Chicago P.D. on Tonight? (April 30, 2025)

Chicago P.D.'s Intelligence Unit has navigated some intense drama so far this season.

Season 12 of Chicago P.D. has been bringing the heat, and the fearless Intelligence Unit tackles whatever chaotic case comes their way.

How to Watch Watch Chicago P.D. Wednesdays at 10/9c on NBC and next day on Peacock.

Hank Voight (Jason Beghe) has had little time to rest as the Intelligence Unit's quest for justice never stops. Whether it's a gruesome murder scene or high-stakes robbery, these Windy City cops aren't afraid to get creative to get their perp. Between the blood-pumping action, viewers are pumped to see Kim Burgess (Marina Squerciati) and Adam Ruzek (Patrick John Flueger) tie the knot after their decades-long love story.

"The funny thing is that, with all the darkness, we goof around the whole time," Flueger told The Hollywood Reporter. "Everyone is so serious, but at the same time, we goof around. Every set says, 'We're a family, we're a family.' I'll tell you what: we are a family! Our crew works so hard; they're there for such long hours that, if we didn't goof around, I don't know how it would be survivable." ​

RELATED: What to Know About the Child Actress Who Plays Burgess & Ruzek's Daughter, Makayla

Read on to learn when and where to watch new episodes of Chicago P.D. Season 12.

Kim Burgess (Marina Squerciati) and Adam Ruzek (Patrick Flueger) appear in Season 11 of Chicago P.D. Photo: NBC

Is Chicago P.D. new tonight, April 30, 2025? No, Chicago P.D. is not airing a new episode tonight, April 30. All three One Chicago series will be taking a brief break this week, but fret not, Chi-Hards. The Windy City heroes will be back soon.

Kevin Atwater (LaRoyce Hawkins) and Hank Voight (Jason Beghe) in Chicago P.D. Season 8, Episode 9. Photo: Sandy Morris/NBC

When will new episodes of Chicago P.D. Season 12 return? New episodes of Chicago P.D. Season 12 return on Wednesday, May 7 at 10/9c on NBC. All new One Chicago episodes are also available to stream the next day on Peacock. The logline for next week's Chicago P.D. episode — Season 12, Episode 20 ("Black Ice") — reads: "Ruzek witnesses a tragic accident on an icy bridge, leading Intelligence into a dark, sinister case involving sex trafficking."

Kiana Cook (Toya Turner) in Chicago P.D. Season 12, Episode 17; Dante Torres (Benjamin Levy Aguilar) in Chicago P.D. Season 10, Episode 6. Photo: Lori Allen/NBC

How can I watch old episodes of Chicago P.D.? Watch every episode of Chicago P.D. on Peacock. Whether you want to stay caught up with P.D.'s Season 12 cases or relive the Intelligence Unit's early days, Peacock is the perfect place for a One Chicago marathon.

RELATED: All About Chicago P.D.'s Latest Guest Star, Natalia del Riego

"It's a pretty big [One Chicago] family," series creator Dick Wolf said in 2019. "Everybody gets along. I mean, there are no squeaky wheels in the cast... I've never had anything like it, which is, I think, only visible to the audience by the fact of how good they are together. There are no line counters. There are no 'Where's my close-up?' It's a remarkably ensemble-like world."