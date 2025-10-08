How to Watch Chicago Med's 200th Episode Tonight (October 8)

Don't miss a moment of the medical drama at Gaffney this season by watching One Chicago Wednesdays on NBC.

Season 11 of Chicago Med is here, and already, the Gaffney staff is feeling the heat.

Many revelations came to light during the Season 11 premiere of Med, when Dr. Hannah Asher (Jessy Schram) visited Dr. Dean Archer (Steven Weber) to reveal she was pregnant with his baby. Chihards were reeling to learn the father's identity after Season 10 ended with a mighty cliffhanger, but now we know that Archer and Hannah are planning to co-parent the child as friends.

Dr. Mitch Ripley (Luke Mitchell) was less than thrilled to learn his ex-girlfriend was pregnant so quickly after their breakup, but he seems preoccupied with navigating a new relationship with a woman he saved in Season 10, Sadie. Meanwhile, Dr. Caitlin Lenox (Sarah Ramos) has been grappling with her GSS diagnosis, and viewers are primed to see how she approaches patient care with her own medical crisis on the back burner.

Simply put, fans won't want to miss tonight's Med episode, which is also the series' milestone 200th. Read on to find out how to watch new episodes of Chicago Med Season 11 on NBC this fall.

Is Chicago Med new tonight, October 8, 2025? Yes! The logline for tonight's Chicago Med episode — Season 11, Episode 2 ("A Game of Inches") — reads: "Things get personal when Ripley and Archer butt heads over the treatment plans tied to an unusual case; Asher makes a surprising discovery with an expectant couple; a patient throws the hospital into chaos." Dr. Will Halstead (Nick Gehlfuss) will also be returning during tonight's episode. "We think he's going to live happily ever after," Gehlfuss told People about what's in store, "but he's still having his hurdles with Natalie. I think his efforts to figure out this family dynamic and being a father is really at the helm of his day-to-day."

When do new episodes of Chicago Med Season 11 air?

New episodes of Chicago Med Season 11 air on Wednesdays at 8/7c on NBC. All new One Chicago episodes are also available to stream the next day on Peacock, NBC's streaming service. The logline for next week's Chicago Med episode — Season 11, Episode 3 ("Horseshoes and Hand Grenades") — reads: "Lenox and Frost receive an unusual request from the parents of a patient on life support; Ripley and Charles work with a man who can't remember who he is."

Where can I watch former seasons of Chicago Med? Fans can watch every episode of Chicago Med — or stream episodes of Chicago Fire or Chicago P.D. — on Peacock, the best place for a One Chicago marathon.

Chicago Med star Steven Weber is grateful to be back at Gaffney

NBC Insider spoke with Med's showrunner Allen MacDonald and Gaffney fan favorite Steven Weber ahead of the new season, and they both relished their return to the long-running medical drama.

"The crew is so fantastic on this show, you know? And everybody is so happy to be there," Weber told NBC Insider. "I always say, nobody’s forced to work in this industry. I don’t know if it’s a function of working for [Dick] Wolf or the script or Chicago or all of those things, but there’s such immense gratitude, and that’s basically my favorite [part]."

Weber continued, "It's the amount of gratitude that I feel and have that is so overwhelming and so incredible that it transcends the idea that this is a gig. It’s kinda special... It’s such fun and so comfortable to be in this beautiful city, in this great crew, doing this great show."

MacDonald echoed Weber's sentiment, adding that their One Chicago crew has been a tight-knit family for many years.

"I feel very fortunate to have joined this team because it is a wonderful team," MacDonald told NBC Insider. "And when we talk about the crew specifically, this is a team of people that has been together for close to a decade. There is a large group of people that have been on since the pilot, and most of them have been here over six or seven years."

Reporting by Stephanie Gomulka.