Is Chicago Med Coming on Tonight? (October 22)

Season 11 of Chicago Med is firing on all cylinders as the action inside and outside Gaffney Chicago Medical Center is already in mid-season form — but is there a new episode on tonight?

Is there a new episode of Chicago Med airing tonight, October 22?

You can officially reserve your favorite spot on the living room couch, Chi-hards. Chicago Med is back with the fourth episode of Season 11, and it premieres tonight, October 22, at 8/7c, exclusively on NBC.

According to NBC's TV schedule synopsis, tonight's episode, titled "Found Family," will center around Darren Barnet's character: "Frost bonds with a young girl battling immunodeficiency." While the brief synopsis is light on the details, fans always welcome a storyline that thrusts the talented actor front and center.

Barnet has portrayed Dr. John Frost since the Season 10 premiere, "Sink or Swim."

As always, the October 22 brand-new episode of Chicago Med will kick off another block of One Chicago Wednesday programming at 8/7c, followed by Chicago Fire at 9/8c before Chicago P.D. closes out the evening at 10/9c.

If you can't miss the latest episode of Chicago Med, don't worry — new episodes are always released the next day on Peacock for maximum on-demand convenience.

Torrey DeVitto reflects on her Season 11 return to Chicago Med

Dr. Will Halstead (Nick Gehlfuss) and Dr. Natalie Manning (Torrey DeVitto) appear on Chicago Med Season 11 Episode 3 "Horseshoes and Hand Grenades". Photo: George Burns Jr/NBC

Fans couldn't get enough of Dr. Will Halstead (Nick Gehlfuss) and Dr. Natalie Manning (Torrey DeVitto) making a cameo in the 200th episode of Chicago Med with exciting news: There's a baby on the way! During an exclusive October 15 interview with NBC Insider, DeVitto spoke about being back on set after leaving in Season 6.

"It was so lovely. It was so great seeing everybody that I knew, but then also just all the new characters that I didn't know," DeVitto confessed. "Everybody was so welcoming, it was really, really lovely. It was such a wonderful experience."

As far as future appearances in the One Chicago universe are concerned, DeVitto made it clear to longtime fans that she'll always keep that particular door in her career wide open.

"I would never say no," DeVitto explained. "To me, it's like going back to your family. I enjoy being around those people so much. I enjoy being on that set so much. I personally live in Michigan now, full-time, so I'm only a two-hour drive away from [set]. It's just a really lovely thing to do. So yeah, I would always be open to come back."