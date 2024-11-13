Create a free profile to get unlimited access to exclusive show news, updates, and more!
Is a New Episode of Chicago Med on Tonight? (November 13, 2024)
Check in on the Gaffney doctors and nurses by watching One Chicago Wednesdays on NBC.
Season 10 of Chicago Med has been a dramatic watch.
The closure of a nearby hospital has turned Gaffney on its head; between patient overflow and new doctors settling in at the Windy City E.D., viewers never know which emergency will befall the doctors next on the NBC nail-biter. From Sharon Goodwin (Epatha Merkerson) receiving a worrisome death threat to new doctors shaking up the dynamic for Med fan favorites, it's been an emotional rollercoaster for Chi-Hards, who can't wait to see where the drama-packed ride leads next.
Get the details about how to watch new episodes of Chicago Med Season 10 below.
Is Chicago Med new tonight, November 13, 2024?
Yes!
The logline for the episode — Season 10, Episode 7 ("Family Matters") — reads: "Ripley and Frost uncover shocking information that conflicts with their patient's DNR; Asher facilitates an unexpected reunion; the tension between Archer and Lenox comes to a head."
"We work with these extraordinary Chicago-based crews, and it's such a cliche, but we've been doing this for ten years now," Med fan favorite Oliver Platt told NBC Insider. "That's a significant percentage of my life, right? We're so lucky that they all want to come back. They all come back, and that just means so much to us. It's sort of like there's a family reunion happening at the beginning of every season. Which just adds to this overwhelming sense of gratitude."
When do new Chicago Med episodes air?
New episodes of Chicago Med Season 10 air weekly on Wednesdays at 8/7c on NBC. New episodes are available to stream the next day on Peacock.
The teaser for next week's episode — Season 10, Episode 8 ("Love Will Tear Us Apart") — reads: "Goodwin's troubles persist. Charles clashes with his former resident over a depressed patient. Lenox and Ripley treat a car accident victim who recently reunited with his college sweetheart."
How can I watch old episodes of Chicago Med?
Stream all 10 seasons of Chicago Med on Peacock, NBC's streaming service.
"There's such a connection between the actors and the crew people and the technicians and the producers and the creatives and the writers," Steven Weber told NBC Insider in a November interview while speaking to the behind-the-scenes magic of Chicago Med. "And everybody's so grateful to be there that it's becoming one collection of great memories to come. We've had loads of laughs; there have been tears. There's been a real bonding that happens."