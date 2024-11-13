Is a New Episode of Chicago Med on Tonight? (November 13, 2024)

Ripley and Asher Tell a Nun That She Had Been Pregnant | Chicago Med | NBC

Season 10 of Chicago Med has been a dramatic watch.

The closure of a nearby hospital has turned Gaffney on its head; between patient overflow and new doctors settling in at the Windy City E.D., viewers never know which emergency will befall the doctors next on the NBC nail-biter. From Sharon Goodwin (Epatha Merkerson) receiving a worrisome death threat to new doctors shaking up the dynamic for Med fan favorites, it's been an emotional rollercoaster for Chi-Hards, who can't wait to see where the drama-packed ride leads next.

Natalie Zea as Nurse Jackie Nelson and Marylne Barrett as Maggie Lockwood on the Episode "Get by with a Little Help From My Friends" on Chicago Med Season 9 Episode 12. Photo: George Burns Jr/NBC

Is Chicago Med new tonight, November 13, 2024? Yes! The logline for the episode — Season 10, Episode 7 ("Family Matters") — reads: "Ripley and Frost uncover shocking information that conflicts with their patient's DNR; Asher facilitates an unexpected reunion; the tension between Archer and Lenox comes to a head." RELATED: Go Behind Chicago Med's Filming Locations With A Co-Executive Producer "We work with these extraordinary Chicago-based crews, and it's such a cliche, but we've been doing this for ten years now," Med fan favorite Oliver Platt told NBC Insider. "That's a significant percentage of my life, right? We're so lucky that they all want to come back. They all come back, and that just means so much to us. It's sort of like there's a family reunion happening at the beginning of every season. Which just adds to this overwhelming sense of gratitude."

Kevin Atwater (LaRoyce Hawkins), Daniel Charles (Oliver Platt), and Sharon Goodwin (S. Epatha Merkerson) in Season 10 Episode 6 of Chicago Med Photo: George Burns Jr/NBC

When do new Chicago Med episodes air? New episodes of Chicago Med Season 10 air weekly on Wednesdays at 8/7c on NBC. New episodes are available to stream the next day on Peacock. RELATED: The Terrifying Reason Chicago P.D.'s Atwater Made a Surprise Chicago Med Cameo The teaser for next week's episode — Season 10, Episode 8 ("Love Will Tear Us Apart") — reads: "Goodwin's troubles persist. Charles clashes with his former resident over a depressed patient. Lenox and Ripley treat a car accident victim who recently reunited with his college sweetheart."

Dr. Caitlin Lenox (Sarah Ramos), Dr. Mitch Ripley (Luke Mitchell) and Sharon Goodwin (S. Epatha Merkerson) on Chicago Med Season 10 Episode 1. Photo: George Burns Jr/NBC