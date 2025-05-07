Archer and Ripley Tend to a Pediatric Victim Who Was Hit by an Ambulance | Chicago Med | NBC

Archer and Ripley Tend to a Pediatric Victim Who Was Hit by an Ambulance | Chicago Med | NBC

The Windy City doctors have had their hands full on NBC's Chicago Med.

Is a New Episode of Chicago Med on Tonight? (May 7, 2025)

Season 10 of Chicago Med continues to deliver the medical mayhem and juicy One Chicago drama, and we can't wait to see what chaos comes into the Emergency Department next.

How to Watch Watch Chicago Med Wednesdays at 8/7c on NBC and next day on Peacock.

Whether it's a shocking diagnosis or a high-stakes surgery, Gaffney's finest never fail to go above and beyond for their patients. Along the way, Chi-Hards enjoy the gripping workplace drama between these blood-pumping medical cases, and Season 10 has brought tears as our Med fan favorites navigate an era of change.

"[Chicago Med is] the best vibe I've ever experienced on a set, honestly," Luke Mitchell, who plays Dr. Mitch Ripley, told NBC Insider. "And that's really strange to say when you're coming into a show so far into its run. It's not what you'd expect. You'd almost expect ego or, I don't know, people that are just turning up to work for the sake of work. But everyone really enjoys turning up to work at Chicago Med. So yeah, it's just a joy. It's amazing to work with such different [co-stars]. Everyone is so different as an actor and their personalities, but everyone is also so humble, and down-to-earth, and giving. The whole thing is just a pleasure."

RELATED: A Sudden, Tragic Death Just Rocked Steven Weber's Archer on Chicago Med

Get the details about when and where to watch new episodes of Chicago Med Season 10, below.

Dr. Caitlin Lenox (Sarah Ramos) and Sharon Goodwin (S. Epatha Merkerson) appear in Chicago Med Season 10 Episode 5. Photo: James Washington/NBC

Is Chicago Med new tonight, May 7, 2025? Yes! The logline for tonight's Chicago Med episode — Season 10, Episode 20 ("The Invisible Hand") — reads: "The hospital faces a staffing crisis as the nurses stage a sick-out; Archer and Frost bet on who can discharge their patients first; Charles' distrust of a patient complicates his treatment."

Nurse Doris (Lorena Diaz) and Maggie Lockwood (Marlyne Barrett) on Chicago Med Season 9, Episode 10. Photo: George Burns Jr/NBC

When do new episodes of Chicago Med Season 10 air? New episodes of Chicago Med Season 10 air on Wednesdays at 8/7c on NBC. All new One Chicago episodes are also available to stream the next day on Peacock. The logline for next week's Chicago Med episode — Season 10, Episode 21 ("Baby Mine...") — reads: "Maggie and Frost fight to get a pair of lungs for a young cystic fibrosis patient; Asher learns whether she can become a surrogate; Ripley and Morris treat a tech billionaire's daughter as she battles leukemia."

Dr. Daniel Charles (Oliver Platt) on Chicago Med Season 10, Episode 12. Photo: Peter Gordon/NBC

How can I watch old episodes of Chicago Med? You can stream all 10 seasons of Chicago Med on Peacock. Whether you want to dive into nostalgic Season 1 medical cases or catch up ahead of new Season 10 episodes, Peacock is the the go-to spot for a One Chicago marathon.

RELATED: All About Nurse Doris, Lorena Diaz's Beloved Character on Chicago Med

"There's such a connection between the actors and the crew people and the technicians and the producers and the creatives and the writers," Steven Weber (A.K.A. Dr. Dean Archer) told NBC Insider in a November 2024 interview. "And everybody's so grateful to be there that it's becoming one collection of great memories to come. We've had loads of laughs; there have been tears. There's been a real bonding that happens."