Is a New Episode of Chicago Med on Tonight? (June 11, 2025)

The countdown to new episodes of Chicago Med continues, and Chi-Hards can't wait to get back into the Gaffney grind after a jaw-dropping Season 10 ride.

We saw new doctors make their way to Gaffney and emerge as incredible new assets to the team. Fans watched several Med fan favorites get tossed through the wringer. Whether it was a near-death experience or a tumultuous breakup, we were in no shortage of tears this season. Along the way, viewers were on the edge of their seats, thanks to the endless lineup of patients roaming the hospital's halls, which required the Gaffney team to stay on their toes at all times.

"There's such a connection between the actors and the crew people and the technicians and the producers and the creatives and the writers," Weber told NBC Insider in a November 2024 interview. "And everybody's so grateful to be there that it's becoming one collection of great memories to come. We've had loads of laughs; there have been tears. There's been a real bonding that happens."

Find out when and where to watch episodes of Chicago Med, below.

Is Chicago Med new tonight, June 11, 2025? No, Chicago Med will not air a new episode tonight. All three One Chicago series are on summer hiatus after the action-packed season finales of Chicago P.D. Season 12, Chicago Med Season 10, and Chicago Fire Season 14. While the Windy City heroes enjoy a break, Chi-Hards can stream their favorite episodes on Peacock. In the meantime, the summer break is the perfect opportunity to catch up on any missed episodes or tune into NBC's summer lineup of series, like Destination X, America's Got Talent, and American Ninja Warrior.

When will new episodes of Chicago Med return? An official premiere date for Chicago Med Season 11 has yet to be announced, but the NBC medical drama is anticipated to premiere in Fall 2025 on NBC.

How can I watch old episodes of Chicago Med? You can stream all 10 seasons of Chicago Med on Peacock. Whether you want to dive into Season 1 medical mayhem or rewatch that mind-boggling Season 10 finale, Peacock is the go-to spot for a One Chicago marathon.

"We work with these extraordinary Chicago-based crews, and it's such a cliche, but we've been doing this for 10 years now," Oliver Platt told NBC Insider. "That's a significant percentage of my life, right? ... It's sort of like there's a family reunion happening at the beginning of every season. Which just adds to this overwhelming sense of gratitude."