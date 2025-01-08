Is a New Episode of Chicago Med on Tonight? (January 8, 2025)

Ripley and Maggie Try to Calm Down a Patient Whose Eyes Are Burned by Acid | Chicago Med | NBC

NBC's got just what the doctor ordered: new episodes of Chicago Med Season 10 are back!

After an intense fall finale of Chicago Med Season 10, Chi-Hards can't wait to see the action continue as One Chicago Wednesdays return with new episodes.

The fall finale ended with a certified jaw-dropper after a vengeful stalker critically injured Sharon Goodwin (Epatha Merkerson). Meanwhile, Dr. Dean Archer (Steven Weber) fortunately found Goodwin in her state of duress, albeit in less-than-ideal circumstances; he's thinking of leaving Gaffney. Between new doctors shaking up the E.D. dynamics and chilling twists and turns, new episodes of Chicago Med Season 10 couldn't come fast enough.

Get the details about how to watch new episodes of Chicago Med Season 10, below.

Is Chicago Med new tonight, January 8, 2025? Yes! The logline for tonight's new Chicago Med episode — Season 10, Episode 9 ("No Love Lost") — teases: "The team fights to save the life of one of their own; Frost and Abrams butt heads with their patient; Asher helps a religious young woman with an ectopic pregnancy."

When do new episodes of Chicago Med air? New episodes of Chicago Med Season 10 air on Wednesdays at 8/7c on NBC. New episodes are also available to stream the next day on Peacock, NBC's streaming service. The logline for the January 16 episode — Chicago Med Season 10, Episode 10 ("Broken Hearts") — reads: "An army of surgeons prepares to separate conjoined twins; Asher reconnects with someone from her past; Archer treats a tyrannical boss with a heart problem."

"We work with these extraordinary Chicago-based crews, and it's such a cliche, but we've been doing this for ten years now," Med fan favorite Oliver Platt told NBC Insider. "That's a significant percentage of my life, right? We're so lucky that they all want to come back. They all come back, and that just means so much to us. It's sort of like there's a family reunion happening at the beginning of every season. Which just adds to this overwhelming sense of gratitude."

How can I watch old episodes of Chicago Med? You can stream all 10 seasons of Chicago Med — or catch up on Chicago P.D. and Chicago Fire ahead of the One Chicago crossover — on Peacock.

"There's such a connection between the actors and the crew people and the technicians and the producers and the creatives and the writers," Weber told NBC Insider in a November interview. "And everybody's so grateful to be there that it's becoming one collection of great memories to come. We've had loads of laughs; there have been tears. There's been a real bonding that happens."