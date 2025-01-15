Asher Won’t Give Up on Trying to Save a Brand-New Mom | Chicago Med | NBC

Is a New Episode of Chicago Med on Tonight? (January 15, 2025)

Season 10 of Chicago Med has been delivering fans gripping medical madness and some white-knuckled action.

From new doctors making their way to the Windy City hospital to steamy One Chicago romances heating up, Season 10 has been a thrilling watch. As the three-part One Chicago crossover episode approaches, Med fans are perched to see how the Gaffney doctors join forces with Firehouse 51 and P.D.'s Intelligence Unit.

"We work with these extraordinary Chicago-based crews, and it's such a cliche, but we've been doing this for ten years now," Med fan favorite Oliver Platt told NBC Insider. "That's a significant percentage of my life, right? We're so lucky that they all want to come back. They all come back, and that just means so much to us. It's sort of like there's a family reunion happening at the beginning of every season. Which just adds to this overwhelming sense of gratitude."

Get the details about how to watch new episodes of Chicago Med Season 10, below.

Is Chicago Med new tonight, January 15, 2025? Unfortunately, not. All three One Chicago series will air repeat episodes on Wednesday, January 15.

When do new episodes of Chicago Med return? New episodes of Chicago Med Season 10 return on Wednesday, January 22, 2025. New Chicago Med episodes air on Wednesdays at 8/7c on NBC. New episodes are available to stream the next day on Peacock. The logline for the January 22 episode — Chicago Med Season 10, Episode 10 ("Broken Hearts") — reads: "An army of surgeons prepares to separate conjoined twins; Asher reconnects with someone from her past; Archer treats a tyrannical boss with a heart problem."

How can I watch old episodes of Chicago Med? You can stream all 10 seasons of Chicago Med — or catch up on Chicago P.D. and Chicago Fire ahead of the One Chicago crossover — on Peacock.

"There's such a connection between the actors and the crew people and the technicians and the producers and the creatives and the writers," Weber told NBC Insider in a November interview. "And everybody's so grateful to be there that it's becoming one collection of great memories to come. We've had loads of laughs; there have been tears. There's been a real bonding that happens."