Is a New Episode of Chicago Med on Tonight? (February 5, 2025)

You never know which patient will enter Chicago Med's chaotic E.D. next, but Gaffney's finest got it handled.

Between the gripping three-part One Chicago crossover, turmoil at the hospital, and several newcomers making themselves at home at Gaffney, Season 10 of Chicago Med has been delivering some seriously intense drama and action.

Simply put, Gaffney's finest is going through it. After surviving a near-death attack from a vengeful stalker, Sharon Goodwin (S. Epatha Merkerson) is likely eager to return to work and, hopefully, a shred of normalcy. Meanwhile, Steven Weber's Dr. Dean Archer nearly resigned due to workplace drama with Gaffney newbie Dr. Caitlin Lenox (Sarah Ramos), although he's luckily chosen to stay. Fellow newcomer Dr. John Frost (Darren Barnet) has had better luck making friends, but Dr. Mitch Ripley (Luke Mitchell) has been navigating the sudden death of one of his best friends. Everywhere we look, drama awaits on Chicago Med, and Chi-Hards can't wait to see where the action heads next.

"There's such a connection between the actors and the crew people and the technicians and the producers and the creatives and the writers," Weber (A.K.A. Dr. Dean Archer) told NBC Insider in a November 2024 interview. "And everybody's so grateful to be there that it's becoming one collection of great memories to come. We've had loads of laughs; there have been tears. There's been a real bonding that happens."

Is Chicago Med new tonight, February 5, 2025? Yes! The logline for the February 5 episode of Chicago Med — Season 10, Episode 12 ("In the Wake") — reads: "Goodwin struggles with the psychological aftermath of her attack; Ripley treats a patient with helicopter parents; an ED staffer makes a mistake that may cost them their job."

"We work with these extraordinary Chicago-based crews, and it's such a cliche, but we've been doing this for ten years now," Med fan favorite Oliver Platt told NBC Insider. "That's a significant percentage of my life, right? We're so lucky that they all want to come back. They all come back, and that just means so much to us."