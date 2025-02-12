Asher Won’t Give Up on Trying to Save a Brand-New Mom | Chicago Med | NBC

Is a New Episode of Chicago Med on Tonight? (February 12, 2025)

Season 10 of Chicago Med has been an emotional rollercoaster. Gaffney's finest have been to the ultimate test this season, and between the blood-pumping medical cases and typical hospital chaos, viewers have enjoyed some seriously gripping workplace drama.

Sharon Goodwin (S. Epatha Merkerson) narrowly survived a harrowing near-death experience; Steven Weber's Dr. Dean Archer almost quit due to ongoing conflict with Gaffney newbie Dr. Caitlin Lenox (Sarah Ramos), but he's fortunately stuck around. Dr. Mitch Ripley (Luke Mitchell) has been going through it while processing the death of his best friend. Simply put, it's been all hands on deck this season, and Chi-Hards can't wait to see what happens next.

"We work with these extraordinary Chicago-based crews, and it's such a cliche, but we've been doing this for ten years now," Med fan favorite Oliver Platt told NBC Insider. "That's a significant percentage of my life, right? We're so lucky that they all want to come back. They all come back, and that just means so much to us."

Is Chicago Med new tonight, February 12, 2025? No, a new episode of Chicago Med is not airing tonight. Chicago Med will air a re-run on February 12. The logline for tonight's episode — Season 10, Episode 4 ("Blurred Lines") — reads: "A familiar face returns to the ED. Ripley and Charles treat a woman with a rare disorder. Frost suspects that his patient's father is lying about his daughter's condition."

When do new episodes of Chicago Med return? New Chicago Med episodes return on Wednesday, February 19, at 8/7c on NBC and will be available to stream the next day on Peacock. The logline for next week's Chicago Med episode — Season 10, Episode 13 ("Take a Look in the Mirror") — "Lenox's mentorship is put to the test; Asher helps a religious young woman with an ectopic pregnancy; Ripley's self-destructive behavior continues to escalate."

How can I watch old episodes of Chicago Med? You can stream all 10 seasons of Chicago Med, or catch up on Chicago P.D. and Chicago Fire, on Peacock.

"There's such a connection between the actors and the crew people and the technicians and the producers and the creatives and the writers," Weber (A.K.A. Dr. Dean Archer) told NBC Insider in a November 2024 interview. "And everybody's so grateful to be there that it's becoming one collection of great memories to come. We've had loads of laughs; there have been tears. There's been a real bonding that happens."