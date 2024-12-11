Ripley and Asher Tell a Nun That She Had Been Pregnant | Chicago Med | NBC

Get to Know: Sarah Ramos as Dr. Caitlin Lenox | Chicago Med | NBC

Ripley and Maggie Try to Calm Down a Patient Whose Eyes Are Burned by Acid | Chicago Med | NBC

Ripley and Maggie Try to Calm Down a Patient Whose Eyes Are Burned by Acid | Chicago Med | NBC

Mark your calendars for when One Chicago Wednesdays return on NBC.

Is a New Episode of Chicago Med on Tonight? (December 11, 2024)

Dick Wolf loves a cliffhanger ending, and viewers were left reeling after Chicago Med's Season 10 fall finale. Sadly for those eager to know what's coming next, Season 10's midseason hiatus continues.

How to Watch Watch the Season 10 premiere of Chicago Med on Wednesday, September 25 at 8/7c on NBC.

Gaffney director Sharon Goodwin (Epatha Merkerson) is in a life-or-death predicament after being taken hostage by the wife of a deceased patient. After being critically stabbed, viewers are keeping their fingers crossed for a hero after the episode faded to black, leaving Goodwin's fate unknown. The countdown to clarity continues, and fans are ready to catch up with the Gaffney doctors.

RELATED: Here's When Chicago Med, Chicago Fire, & Chicago P.D. Return in 2025

Get the details about how to watch new episodes of Chicago Med Season 10 — and learn when the One Chicago series return in 2025 — below.

Sharon Goodwin (S. Epatha Merkerson) and Daniel Charles (Oliver Platt) appear in Chicago Med Season 9 Episode 13 Photo: George Burns Jr/NBC

Is Chicago Med new tonight, December 11, 2024? Sadly, no. Chicago Med is still on a midseason hiatus. In the meantime, stream Chicago Med episodes on Peacock, NBC's streaming service. RELATED: Where to Watch and Stream Chicago Med, Chicago Fire, and Chicago P.D. "We work with these extraordinary Chicago-based crews, and it's such a cliche, but we've been doing this for ten years now," Med fan favorite Oliver Platt told NBC Insider. "That's a significant percentage of my life, right? We're so lucky that they all want to come back. They all come back, and that just means so much to us. It's sort of like there's a family reunion happening at the beginning of every season. Which just adds to this overwhelming sense of gratitude."

Mitch Ripley (Luke Mitchell) and Sharon Goodwin (S. Epatha Merkerson) appear in Chicago Med Season 9 Episode 13. Photo: George Burns Jr/NBC

When do new Chicago Med episodes return? New episodes of Chicago Med Season 10 will return Wednesday, January 8, at 8/7c on NBC. New episodes are available to stream the next day on Peacock. RELATED: Is Goodwin Going to Die on Chicago Med? Her Stalker Was Revealed "There's such a connection between the actors and the crew people and the technicians and the producers and the creatives and the writers," Steven Weber told NBC Insider in a November interview while discussing the behind-the-scenes workings of Chicago Med. "And everybody's so grateful to be there that it's becoming one collection of great memories to come. We've had loads of laughs; there have been tears. There's been a real bonding that happens."

Kevin Atwater (LaRoyce Hawkins), Daniel Charles (Oliver Platt), and Sharon Goodwin (S. Epatha Merkerson) in Season 10 Episode 6 of Chicago Med Photo: George Burns Jr/NBC