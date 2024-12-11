NBC Insider Exclusive

Is a New Episode of Chicago Med on Tonight? (December 11, 2024)

Mark your calendars for when One Chicago Wednesdays return on NBC. 

By Jessica White
Dick Wolf loves a cliffhanger ending, and viewers were left reeling after Chicago Med's Season 10 fall finale. Sadly for those eager to know what's coming next, Season 10's midseason hiatus continues.

Gaffney director Sharon Goodwin (Epatha Merkerson) is in a life-or-death predicament after being taken hostage by the wife of a deceased patient. After being critically stabbed, viewers are keeping their fingers crossed for a hero after the episode faded to black, leaving Goodwin's fate unknown. The countdown to clarity continues, and fans are ready to catch up with the Gaffney doctors.

Get the details about how to watch new episodes of Chicago Med Season 10 — and learn when the One Chicago series return in 2025 — below. 

Sharon Goodwin and Daniel Charles in Chicago Med Season 9 Episode 13
Sharon Goodwin (S. Epatha Merkerson) and Daniel Charles (Oliver Platt) appear in Chicago Med Season 9 Episode 13 Photo: George Burns Jr/NBC

Is Chicago Med new tonight, December 11, 2024?

Sadly, no.

Chicago Med is still on a midseason hiatus. In the meantime, stream Chicago Med episodes on Peacock, NBC's streaming service.

"We work with these extraordinary Chicago-based crews, and it's such a cliche, but we've been doing this for ten years now," Med fan favorite Oliver Platt told NBC Insider. "That's a significant percentage of my life, right? We're so lucky that they all want to come back. They all come back, and that just means so much to us. It's sort of like there's a family reunion happening at the beginning of every season. Which just adds to this overwhelming sense of gratitude."

Mitch Ripley and Sharon Goodwin talk in Chicago Med Season 9 Episode 13
Mitch Ripley (Luke Mitchell) and Sharon Goodwin (S. Epatha Merkerson) appear in Chicago Med Season 9 Episode 13. Photo: George Burns Jr/NBC

When do new Chicago Med episodes return?

New episodes of Chicago Med Season 10 will return Wednesday, January 8, at 8/7c on NBC. New episodes are available to stream the next day on Peacock

"There's such a connection between the actors and the crew people and the technicians and the producers and the creatives and the writers," Steven Weber told NBC Insider in a November interview while discussing the behind-the-scenes workings of Chicago Med. "And everybody's so grateful to be there that it's becoming one collection of great memories to come. We've had loads of laughs; there have been tears. There's been a real bonding that happens."

Kevin Atwater (LaRoyce Hawkins), Daniel Charles (Oliver Platt), and Sharon Goodwin (S. Epatha Merkerson) in Season 10 Episode 6 of Chicago Med
Kevin Atwater (LaRoyce Hawkins), Daniel Charles (Oliver Platt), and Sharon Goodwin (S. Epatha Merkerson) in Season 10 Episode 6 of Chicago Med Photo: George Burns Jr/NBC

How can I watch old episodes of Chicago Med?

You can stream all 10 seasons of Chicago Med on Peacock whenever you'd like for an action-packed One Chicago marathon.

