Is a New Episode of Chicago Med on Tonight? (April 30, 2025)

The Windy City doctors have had their hands full on NBC's Chicago Med.

Gaffney's finest have been navigating a gauntlet of challenges on Season 10 of Chicago Med, but these Windy City doctors always pull through for their patients.

From shocking diagnoses to steamy One Chicago romances, viewers have been on the edge of their seats this season as the Med fan favorites tackle whatever chaos comes their way. Chi-Hards can't wait to see where the action heads next, but weekly watchers will sadly need to press pause on the medical chills and thrills.

"There's such a connection between the actors and the crew people and the technicians and the producers and the creatives and the writers," Steven Weber (A.K.A. Dr. Dean Archer) told NBC Insider in a November 2024 interview. "And everybody's so grateful to be there that it's becoming one collection of great memories to come. We've had loads of laughs; there have been tears. There's been a real bonding that happens."

Get the details about when and where to watch new episodes of Chicago Med Season 10, below.

Is Chicago Med new tonight, April 30, 2025? No, Chicago Med is not airing a new episode tonight, April 30. All three One Chicago series are taking a brief hiatus this week, but fret not, Chi-Hards. The Windy City first responders will return soon.

When will new episodes of Chicago Med Season 10 return? New episodes of Chicago Med Season 10 return on Wednesday, May 7 at 8/7c on NBC. All new One Chicago episodes are also available to stream the next day on Peacock. The logline for next week's Chicago Med episode — Season 10, Episode 20 ("The Invisible Hand") — reads: "The hospital faces a staffing crisis as the nurses stage a sick-out; Archer and Frost bet on who can discharge their patients first; Charles' distrust of a patient complicates his treatment."

How can I watch old episodes of Chicago Med? You can stream all 10 seasons of Chicago Med on Peacock. Whether you want to dive into nostalgic Season 1 medical cases or catch up ahead of new Season 10 episodes, Peacock is the the go-to spot for a One Chicago marathon.

"[Chicago Med is] the best vibe I've ever experienced on a set, honestly," Luke Mitchell, who plays Dr. Mitch Ripley, told NBC Insider. "And that's really strange to say when you're coming into a show so far into its run. It's not what you'd expect. You'd almost expect ego or, I don't know, people that are just turning up to work for the sake of work. But everyone really enjoys turning up to work at Chicago Med. So yeah, it's just a joy. It's amazing to work with such different [co-stars]. Everyone is so different as an actor and their personalities, but everyone is also so humble, and down-to-earth, and giving. The whole thing is just a pleasure."