Dermot Mulroney and Sarah Ramos Are Among the New Faces Coming to Chicago | One Chicago | NBC

Is a New Episode of Chicago Fire on Tonight? (September 25, 2024)

Season 13 of Chicago Fire is finally here!

How to Watch Watch the Season 13 premiere of Chicago Fire Wednesday, September 25 at 9/8c on NBC.

Firehouse 51 is about to be turned on its head amid the arrival of Dermot Mulroney's new chief, Dom Pascal. Adjusting to the day-to-day grind without their longtime leader Wallace Boden (Eammon Walker) is bound to be a challenge for the Windy City first responders, especially with little known about who Pascal is and why he's accepted the post at 51.

In a chat with NBC Insider about Season 13, Daniel Kyri (a.k.a Darren Ritter), shed some light on the drama that's coming.

"We've got some new faces coming in Season 13, and there is some active clashing going on between characters that will leave our audience wondering who's right and who's wrong in these situations and interactions...," he said. "To see how our characters either fall in line or kind of resist is going to provide some exciting heat this season for fans. So stay tuned for that because things get explosive."

About Chicago Fire Season 13 - Premiere Date, Cast, News

Get the details about how to watch new episodes of Chicago Fire Season 13 below.

Miranda Rae Mayo as Stella Kidd in Chicago Fire Season 6, Episode 23; Daniel Kyri as Darren Ritter in Chicago Fire Season 10, Episode 11; Hanako Greensmith as Violet Mikami in Chicago Fire Season 12, Episode 9. Photo: Adrian S Burrows Sr/NBC; Elizabeth Morris/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal

Is Chicago Fire new tonight? (September 25, 2024) At long last, yes! NBC's One Chicago Wednesdays are back. The logline for the Season 13 premiere ("A Monster in the Field"), reads, "A new chief shakes things up at Firehouse 51; Violet and Novak work to uncover the truth behind a car crash; Cruz keeps a watchful eye on Severide and Damon's growing bond." RELATED: Chicago Fire Executive Producer Reveals Everything About Where the Show Is Filmed "It's been an incredibly exciting beginning, and Dermot arriving is part of that," Fire showrunner Andrea Newman told NBC Insider ahead of the Season 13 premiere. "Having a new boss on the set, it's a little earthquake in terms of all the character dynamics. But it is also like hitting a refresh button... It feels like a whole new wave of things are coming on that we haven't seen before, so everybody's excited about that."

Violet Mikami (Hanako Greensmith), Novak (Jocelyn Hudon), Sam Carver (Jake Lockett), Chief Dom Pascal (Dermot Mulroney), Stella Kidd (Miranda Rae Mayo), Christopher Herrmann (David Eichenberg), and Tony (Anthony Ferraris) in Season 13 Episode 1 of Chicago Fire. Photo: Peter Gordon/NBC

When do new episodes of Chicago Fire air? Catch new episodes of Chicago Fire Season 13 each week on Wednesdays at 9/8c. All new episodes are available to stream the next day on Peacock. The logline for next week's episode — Season 13, Episode 2 ("Ride the Blade") — reads, "After Damon disobeys Kidd's orders on a call, he turns to Severide to protect him; Herrmann searches for the perfect scent to spice things up with Cindy."

Randy "Mouch" McHolland (Christian Stolte), Christopher Herrmann (David Eigenberg), and Kelly Severide (Taylor Kinney) in Season 13 Episode 1 of Chicago Fire. Photo: Peter Gordon/NBC

Where can I watch old episodes of Chicago Fire? Stream all 13 seasons of Chicago Fire on Peacock, NBC's streaming service.

"There's a kind of giddiness. There's a back-to-school feeling coming back and just getting the chance to do this again," Kyri told NBC Insider about filming the show. "It's not lost on us how sort of rare this air kind of is. To be able to come back and tell these stories and to do it with people that you respect and you love working with. It truly has been one of the greatest honors of my life."