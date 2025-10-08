Is Chicago Fire Coming on Tonight? (October 8)

Stay caught up with the Firehouse 51 heroes by watching One Chicago Wednesdays on NBC.

Get ready, Chihards, tonight's new episode of Chicago Fire promises plenty of heart, heartbreak, and high-stakes drama at Firehouse 51.

How to Watch Watch Chicago Fire Wednesdays at 9/8c on NBC and next day on Peacock.

Tensions are already simmering in Season 14 of the long-running NBC nail-biters as the Firehouse 51 crew navigates leadership shake-ups, action-packed rescues, and new faces settling in at the station. Viewers met 51's recent recruit, Sal Vasquez (Brandon Larracuente), in the blood-pumping Season 14 premiere, and he's bringing mystique and intrigue to Firehouse 51 while trying to find his footing alongside the Windy City heroes. Larracuente has enjoyed his One Chicago welcome, telling NBC Insider that he's enjoyed every day on the set of Chicago Fire.

"It’s a good time on set. I mean, it definitely feels like a family, and it’s always tough when you’re joining a show that has built a core," Larracuente gushed. "The core is now going on for 13 years, but they keep it light on set. But at the same time, they respect the work. And when it comes time to work, they show up prepared and whatnot. So I couldn’t ask for anything else. But it's just a good time, I mean every single day."

RELATED: What We Did (and Didn't) Learn About Sal Vasquez, Chicago Fire's New Firefighter

With so much action already on the radar, Chicago Fire fans can't wait to see what happens next. Read on to find out how to watch new episodes of Chicago Fire Season 14 on NBC this fall.

The cast of Chicago Fire appears on Season 14 Episode 1 "Kicking Down Doors" Photo: Peter Gordon/NBC

Is Chicago Fire new tonight, October 8, 2025? Yes! The logline for tonight's Chicago Fire episode — Season 14, Episode 2 ("Primary Search") — reads: "Vasquez strives to prove his worth at 51, while Violet and Novak investigate a disturbing case. Meanwhile, Herrmann works to maintain Molly's success."

Lieutenant Kelly Severide (Taylor Kinney) appears on Chicago Fire Season 14 Episode 2. Photo: Peter Gordon/NBC

When do new episodes of Chicago Fire Season 14 air? New episodes of Chicago Fire Season 14 air on Wednesdays at 9/8c on NBC. All new One Chicago episodes are also available to stream the next day on Peacock, NBC's streaming service The logline for next week's Chicago Fire episode — Season 14, Episode 3 ("In The Blood") — reads: "When city budget cuts stretch crews thin, Pascal takes matters into his own hands; Vasquez looks to an old friend for help; an incident in the field hits close to home for Violet."

Where can I watch former seasons of Chicago Fire? Fans can watch every episode of Chicago Fire, or stream episodes of Chicago P.D. and Chicago Med, on Peacock, the best place for a One Chicago marathon.

Chicago Fire's showrunner reveals what to expect from Season 14

Kelly Severide (Taylor Kinney) and Chief Dom Pascal (Dermot Mulroney) appear on Chicago P.D. Season 12 Episode 14 "In The Trenches: Part III". Photo: Elizabeth Sisson/NBC

Chicago Fire's showrunner, Andrea Newman, reveals that there are some mighty shake-ups on the Season 14 horizon. How the Firehouse 51 heroes handle this chapter of change will be a fascinating watch for Fire fans.

"It’s very true to what’s happening now in the world, this auditor coming in and saying, 'Look, CFD is cleaning house, and things are going to get shaken up,” Newman told TV Insider. "And there’s nobody safe in this shake-up. [Season 14] is going to be about how the s**t really hits the fan once that mandate comes down and how things get shaken up and how our team can hold together as a family while all this craziness is happening around them."

RELATED: One Chicago's Podcast Host, Brian Luce, Drops the Beautiful Key to Franchise Greatness

"It’s going to be very much about how the change affects everybody, not just from the top, but going down below, too..." Newman concluded. "[Season 14's] going to be all about shakeups and how everybody reacts and new people and comings and goings."

Reporting by Stephanie Gomulka.