Is a New Episode of Chicago Fire on Tonight? (October 23, 2024)

Season 13 of Chicago Fire has been delivering non-stop thrills, and you don't want to miss it.

By Jessica White
Between the arrival of Dermot Mulroney's new chief, Dom Pascal, and the endless twists and turns happening in and outside Firehouse 51, Season 13 of Chicago Fire has been an action-packed watch.

How to Watch

Watch the Season 13 premiere of Chicago Fire Wednesday, September 25 at 9/8c on NBC

"There's a kind of giddiness. There's a back-to-school feeling coming back and just getting the chance to do this again," Daniel Kyri — a.k.a 51 fan favorite Darren Ritter — told NBC Insider ahead of Season 13. "It's not lost on us how sort of rare this air kind of is. To be able to come back and tell these stories and to do it with people that you respect and you love working with. It truly has been one of the greatest honors of my life."

"We've got some new faces coming in Season 13," Kyri continued. "And there is some active clashing going on between characters that will leave our audience wondering who's right and who's wrong in these situations and interactions... So stay tuned for that because things get explosive."

Get the details about how to watch new episodes of Chicago Fire Season 13 below. 

Kelly Severide and Joe Cruz walk amongst rubble
Kelly Severide (Taylor Kinney) and Joe Cruz (Joe Miñoso) in Season 13 Episode 1 of Chicago Fire. Photo: Peter Gordon/NBC

Is Chicago Fire new tonight, October 23, 2024?

Yes!

The logline for Season 13, Episode 5 ("Down the Rabbit Hole") — reads: "Kidd and Severide investigate a trucking company responsible for a string of accidents; Herrmann recruits Kylie to help get new radios; Firehouse 51 celebrates Violet's birthday; Carver's allegiances are torn."

The entire fire station sits in a room
Violet Mikami (Hanako Greensmith), Novak (Jocelyn Hudon), Sam Carver (Jake Lockett), Chief Dom Pascal (Dermot Mulroney), Stella Kidd (Miranda Rae Mayo), Christopher Herrmann (David Eichenberg), and Tony (Anthony Ferraris) in Season 13 Episode 1 of Chicago Fire. Photo: Peter Gordon/NBC

When do new episodes of Chicago Fire air?

Watch new episodes of Chicago Fire Season 13 each week on Wednesdays at 9/8c on NBC. 

Please note: If your broadcast is interrupted, you can stream the episode the next day on Peacock

"Having a new boss on the set, it's a little earthquake in terms of all the character dynamics..." Chicago Fire showrunner Andrea Newman told NBC Insider ahead of Season 13. "It feels like a whole new wave of things are coming on that we haven't seen before."

Randy Flagler as Capp and real life firefighter Anthony Ferraris as Tony in Chicago Fire.
Randy Flagler as Capp and real life firefighter Anthony Ferraris as Tony in Chicago Fire. Photo: Adrian S. Burrows Sr/NBC

Where can I watch old episodes of Chicago Fire?

Stream all 13 seasons of Chicago Fire on Peacock, NBC's streaming service. Whether you want to watch Chicago P.D. or Chicago Med or relive some of Firehouse 51's most heroic rescues, Peacock has everything you need for a One Chicago marathon.

