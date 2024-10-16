Damon Breaks Protocol to Try to Rescue a Woman Trapped Under a Boat | Chicago Fire | NBC

Season 13 of Chicago Fire has been delivering non-stop thrills

Is a New Episode of Chicago Fire on Tonight? (October 16, 2024)

Season 13 of Chicago Fire has been bringing the heat

How to Watch Watch the Season 13 premiere of Chicago Fire Wednesday, September 25 at 9/8c on NBC.

"It's been an incredibly exciting beginning, and Dermot [Mulroney] arriving is part of that," Fire showrunner Andrea Newman told NBC Insider ahead of the Season 13 premiere. "Having a new boss on the set, it's a little earthquake in terms of all the character dynamics... It feels like a whole new wave of things are coming on that we haven't seen before."

Chief Dom Pascal (Dermot Mulroney) in Season 13 Episode 1 of Chicago Fire. Photo: Peter Gordon/NBC

Is Chicago Fire new tonight? (October 16, 2024) Yes! The logline for Season 13, Episode 4 ("Through the Skin") — reads: "Violet risks her job to deliver a baby on a tragic call. Mouch, Capp, and Tony help Cruz track down Javi's stolen bike. Damon's departure weights on Severide."

Kelly Severide (Taylor Kinney) and Joe Cruz (Joe Miñoso) in Season 13 Episode 1 of Chicago Fire. Photo: Peter Gordon/NBC

When do new episodes of Chicago Fire air? Watch new episodes of Chicago Fire Season 13 each week on Wednesdays at 9/8c on NBC. Please note: If your broadcast is interrupted, you can stream the episode the next day on Peacock. The teaser for next week's episode — Season 13, Episode 5 ("Down the Rabbit Hole") — reads: "Kidd and Severide investigate a trucking company responsible for a string of accidents; Herrmann recruits Kylie to help get new radios; Firehouse 51 celebrates Violet's birthday; Carver's allegiances are torn."

Miranda Rae Mayo as Stella Kidd in Chicago Fire Season 6, Episode 23; Daniel Kyri as Darren Ritter in Chicago Fire Season 10, Episode 11; Hanako Greensmith as Violet Mikami in Chicago Fire Season 12, Episode 9. Photo: Adrian S Burrows Sr/NBC; Elizabeth Morris/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal