Is a New Episode of Chicago Fire on Tonight? (October 16, 2024)
Season 13 of Chicago Fire has been delivering non-stop thrills, and you don't want to miss it.
"It's been an incredibly exciting beginning, and Dermot [Mulroney] arriving is part of that," Fire showrunner Andrea Newman told NBC Insider ahead of the Season 13 premiere. "Having a new boss on the set, it's a little earthquake in terms of all the character dynamics... It feels like a whole new wave of things are coming on that we haven't seen before."
Get the details about how to watch new episodes of Chicago Fire Season 13 below.
Is Chicago Fire new tonight? (October 16, 2024)
Yes!
The logline for Season 13, Episode 4 ("Through the Skin") — reads: "Violet risks her job to deliver a baby on a tragic call. Mouch, Capp, and Tony help Cruz track down Javi's stolen bike. Damon's departure weights on Severide."
When do new episodes of Chicago Fire air?
Watch new episodes of Chicago Fire Season 13 each week on Wednesdays at 9/8c on NBC.
Please note: If your broadcast is interrupted, you can stream the episode the next day on Peacock.
The teaser for next week's episode — Season 13, Episode 5 ("Down the Rabbit Hole") — reads: "Kidd and Severide investigate a trucking company responsible for a string of accidents; Herrmann recruits Kylie to help get new radios; Firehouse 51 celebrates Violet's birthday; Carver's allegiances are torn."
Where can I watch old episodes of Chicago Fire?
Stay up-to-date on Season 13 of Chicago Fire by streaming episodes on Peacock. Whether you want to catch up with Firehouse 51 or watch Chicago P.D. or Chicago Med, Peacock has everything you need for a One Chicago marathon.
"There's a kind of giddiness. There's a back-to-school feeling coming back and just getting the chance to do this again," Daniel Kyri — a.k.a 51 fan favorite Darren Ritter — told NBC Insider ahead of Season 13. "It's not lost on us how sort of rare this air kind of is. To be able to come back and tell these stories and to do it with people that you respect and you love working with. It truly has been one of the greatest honors of my life."
Kyri continued, "We've got some new faces coming in Season 13, and there is some active clashing going on between characters that will leave our audience wondering who's right and who's wrong in these situations and interactions... So stay tuned for that because things get explosive."