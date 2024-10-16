NBC Insider Exclusive

Is a New Episode of Chicago Fire on Tonight? (October 16, 2024)

Season 13 of Chicago Fire has been delivering non-stop thrills, and you don't want to miss it.

By Jessica White
Season 13 of Chicago Fire has been bringing the heat, and Chi-Hards can't wait to see where the action heads next.

How to Watch

Watch the Season 13 premiere of Chicago Fire Wednesday, September 25 at 9/8c on NBC

"It's been an incredibly exciting beginning, and Dermot [Mulroney] arriving is part of that," Fire showrunner Andrea Newman told NBC Insider ahead of the Season 13 premiere. "Having a new boss on the set, it's a little earthquake in terms of all the character dynamics... It feels like a whole new wave of things are coming on that we haven't seen before."

Get the details about how to watch new episodes of Chicago Fire Season 13 below. 

Christopher Herrmann and Dom Pascal have a talk
Chief Dom Pascal (Dermot Mulroney) in Season 13 Episode 1 of Chicago Fire. Photo: Peter Gordon/NBC

Is Chicago Fire new tonight? (October 16, 2024)

Yes!

The logline for Season 13, Episode 4 ("Through the Skin") — reads: "Violet risks her job to deliver a baby on a tragic call. Mouch, Capp, and Tony help Cruz track down Javi's stolen bike. Damon's departure weights on Severide."

Kelly Severide and Joe Cruz walk amongst rubble
Kelly Severide (Taylor Kinney) and Joe Cruz (Joe Miñoso) in Season 13 Episode 1 of Chicago Fire. Photo: Peter Gordon/NBC

When do new episodes of Chicago Fire air?

Watch new episodes of Chicago Fire Season 13 each week on Wednesdays at 9/8c on NBC. 

Please note: If your broadcast is interrupted, you can stream the episode the next day on Peacock

The teaser for next week's episode — Season 13, Episode 5 ("Down the Rabbit Hole") — reads: "Kidd and Severide investigate a trucking company responsible for a string of accidents; Herrmann recruits Kylie to help get new radios; Firehouse 51 celebrates Violet's birthday; Carver's allegiances are torn."

A split of Stella Kidd, Darren Ritter, and Violet Mikami.
Miranda Rae Mayo as Stella Kidd in Chicago Fire Season 6, Episode 23; Daniel Kyri as Darren Ritter in Chicago Fire Season 10, Episode 11; Hanako Greensmith as Violet Mikami in Chicago Fire Season 12, Episode 9. Photo: Adrian S Burrows Sr/NBC; Elizabeth Morris/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal

Where can I watch old episodes of Chicago Fire?

Stay up-to-date on Season 13 of Chicago Fire by streaming episodes on Peacock. Whether you want to catch up with Firehouse 51 or watch Chicago P.D. or Chicago Med, Peacock has everything you need for a One Chicago marathon.

"There's a kind of giddiness. There's a back-to-school feeling coming back and just getting the chance to do this again," Daniel Kyri — a.k.a 51 fan favorite Darren Ritter — told NBC Insider ahead of Season 13. "It's not lost on us how sort of rare this air kind of is. To be able to come back and tell these stories and to do it with people that you respect and you love working with. It truly has been one of the greatest honors of my life."

Kyri continued, "We've got some new faces coming in Season 13, and there is some active clashing going on between characters that will leave our audience wondering who's right and who's wrong in these situations and interactions... So stay tuned for that because things get explosive."

