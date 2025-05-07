Violet and Novak Help a Man Abandoned by Another Paramedic | Chicago Fire | NBC

Is a New Episode of Chicago Fire on Tonight? (May 7, 2025)

Season 13 of ​Chicago Fire is bringing the heat, and as the season finale approaches on the horizon, the Firehouse 51 drama is reaching a fever pitch. From thrilling crossovers with the One Chicago family to the fiery rescue missions, Chi-Hards can't wait to see where the action heads next.

"It's a pretty big [One Chicago] family," series creator Dick Wolf said in 2019. "Everybody gets along. I mean, there are no squeaky wheels in the cast... I've never had anything like it, which is, I think, only visible to the audience by the fact of how good they are together. There are no line counters. There are no 'Where's my close-up?' It's a remarkably ensemble-like world."

Find out when and where to watch new Chicago Fire Season 13 episodes, below.

Kelly Severide (Taylor Kinney ) on Chicago Fire Season 13, Episode 13. Photo: Peter Gordon/NBC

Is Chicago Fire new tonight, May 7, 2025? Yes! The logline for tonight's Chicago Fire episode — Season 13, Episode 20 ("Cut Me Open") — reads: "With the crew stretched thin, a performance efficiency expert evaluates Firehouse 51; Kidd and Severide bond with the mother of the baby they hope to adopt."

Randy "Mouch" McHolland (Christian Stolte) and Darren Ritter (Daniel Kyri) appear in Chicago Fire Season 13 Episode 11 "In The Trenches: Part 1". Photo: Peter Gordon/NBC

When do new episodes of Chicago Fire Season 13 air? New episodes of Chicago Fire Season 13 air on Wednesdays at 9/8c on NBC. All new One Chicago episodes are also available to stream the next day on Peacock, NBC's streaming service. The logline for next week's Chicago Fire episode — Season 13, Episode 21 ("The Bad Guy") — reads: "Kidd strengthens her bond with Natalie during a road trip; Severide investigates a car fire and uncovers surprising evidence; Violet receives a career opportunity after being featured in a local newspaper."

Randy "Mouch" McHolland (Christian Stolte), Jack Damon (Michael Bradway) Sam Carver (Jake Lockett), and Stella Kidd (Miranda Rae Mayo) appear in Chicago Fire Season 12 Episode 13. Photo: Adrian S Burrows Sr/NBC

Where can I watch old episodes of Chicago Fire? You can stream all 13 seasons of Chicago Fire — or catch up with the Windy City first responders of Chicago Med and Chicago P.D. — on Peacock.

"We have laughed hard. We laugh hard every day on this show," David Eigenberg (A.K.A. Chicago Fire O.G. Chris Herrmann) told NBC Insider in a November 2024 interview. "That's why the crew has stayed. Everybody that could possibly stay stays because it's a beautiful set."​

"It's never lost on me how special it is to be a part of something with the longevity this has," Kinney told Us Weekly in May 2022. "It's a testament to [show creator] Dick Wolf and the team of people he puts together."

