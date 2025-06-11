Cruz and Junior Lie About a Gas Leak to Sneak into a Building | Chicago Fire | NBC

Here's how to watch Chicago Fire during One Chicago's summer hiatus.

Is a New Episode of Chicago Fire on Tonight? (June 11, 2025)

Fans are already counting down the days to new episodes of Chicago Fire as One Chicago's summer hiatus continues.

Season 13 delivered the heat, so Chi-Hards can't wait to jump back into the Firehouse 51 action. Kelly Severide (Taylor Kinney) and Stella Kidd (Miranda Rae Mayo) are pregnant. Mouch McHolland (Christian Stolte) is going to be their new lieutenant after an exciting promotion. Chief Dom Pascal (Dermot Mulroney) continues to showcase his infallible heroism at the helm of the Windy City firehouse. The drama is firing off on all cylinders, but new weekly episodes are on pause.

"We have laughed hard. We laugh hard every day on this show," David Eigenberg — A.K.A. Chicago Fire O.G. Chris Herrmann — told NBC Insider in November 2024. "That's why the crew has stayed. Everybody that could possibly stay stays because it's a beautiful set."​

"It's never lost on me how special it is to be a part of something with the longevity this has," Kinney told Us Weekly in May 2022. "It's a testament to [show creator] Dick Wolf and the team of people he puts together."

Read on to learn when and where to watch Chicago Fire.

Is Chicago Fire new tonight, June 11, 2025? No, Chicago Fire is not airing a new episode tonight. All three One Chicagos series are on summer hiatus after last week's gripping season finales. The Windy City heroes will return later in 2025 with Chicago P.D. Season 13, Chicago Med Season 11, and Chicago Fire Season 14.

When will new episodes of Chicago Fire return? Season 14 of Chicago Fire will return in Fall 2025 on NBC. In the meantime, the summer break is the perfect opportunity to catch up on any missed episodes or tune into NBC's summer lineup of series, like Destination X, America's Got Talent, and American Ninja Warrior.

Where can I watch old episodes of Chicago Fire? You can stream all 13 seasons of Chicago Fire — or catch up with the Windy City first responders of Chicago Med and Chicago P.D. — on Peacock.

"It's a pretty big [One Chicago] family," series creator Dick Wolf said in 2019. "Everybody gets along. I mean, there are no squeaky wheels in the cast... I've never had anything like it, which is, I think, only visible to the audience by the fact of how good they are together. There are no line counters. There are no 'Where's my close-up?' It's a remarkably ensemble-like world."