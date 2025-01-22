Firehouse 51 is back to deliver the heat on Chicago Fire Season 13.

Is a New Episode of Chicago Fire on Tonight? (January 22, 2025)

With non-stop firehouse drama and blood-pumping action, Chicago Fire has been serving its classic heat as Season 13 blazes on.

As soon as Dermot Mulroney's Chief Dom Pascal showed up at Firehouse 51, it was clear the first responders were entering a new era. We've seen some 51 fan favorites tackle their inner demons — not only has Cruz (Joe Miñoso) been struggling with facing long-forgotten ghosts, but Carver (Jake Lockett) is navigating a breakup amid getting sober. But between the gripping drama of Fire, these firefighters have kept viewers smiling with their ceaseless heroism and heartwarming dedication.

"We have laughed hard. We laugh hard every day on this show," David Eigenberg, aka 51 veteran Herrmann, told NBC Insider in a November 2024 interview. "That's why the crew has stayed. Everybody that could possibly stay stays because it's a beautiful set."

Find out how to watch new episodes of Chicago Fire Season 13, below.

Is Chicago Fire new tonight, January 22, 2025? Yes! The logline for this week's Chicago Fire episode — Season 13, Episode 10 ("Chaos Theory") — reads: "The team responds to a crisis at a community centre; Severide is forced to investigate one of his own squad members; Kidd helps a teacher going through a post-incident spin-out."

When do new episodes of Chicago Fire air? New Chicago Fire Season 13 episodes air on Wednesdays at 9/8c on NBC and are available to stream the next day on Peacock, NBC's streaming service. Firehouse 51 is gearing up to see Chicago Med's finest and Chicago P.D.'s Intelligence Unit in next week's action-packed One Chicago crossover episode, a must-watch event for any Chi-Hard.

Where can I watch old episodes of Chicago Fire? Stream all 13 seasons of Chicago Fire — or catch up on Chicago Med and Chicago P.D. ahead of the gripping One Chicago crossover coming January 29 — on Peacock.

"It's never lost on me how special it is to be a part of something with the longevity this has," Chicago Fire O.G. Taylor Kinney told Us Weekly in a May 2022 interview. "It's a testament to [series creator] Dick Wolf and the team of people he puts together."