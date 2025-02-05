Is a New Episode of Chicago Fire on Tonight? (February 5, 2025)
If you can't take the heat, steer clear of Firehouse 51. Watch Chicago Fire on Wednesdays on NBC.
Between the high-octane rescue missions and gripping Firehouse 51 drama, Season 13 of Chicago Fire has been a heated watch. After enjoying the first One Chicago crossover in five years, viewers can't wait to return to Firehouse 51 with Chicago Fire's fearless crew.
We've been in no shortage of drama this season; not only have the firefighters embraced their new Chief, Dermot Mulroney's Chief Dom Pascal, but they've also watched several fan favorites land promotions, like Mouch (Christian Stolte) and Herrmann (David Eigenberg), who've both recently ranked up. Along the way, fans have relished in any screentime shared between cherished Fire power couple Stella Kidd (Miranda Rae Mayo) and Kelly Severide (Taylor Kinney), who have been thriving in their marriage and workplace flow.
"We have laughed hard. We laugh hard every day on this show," Eigenberg told NBC Insider in a November 2024 interview. "That's why the crew has stayed. Everybody that could possibly stay stays because it's a beautiful set."
RELATED: About Chicago Fire Season 13 - Premiere Date, Cast, News
Find out when and how to watch new episodes of Chicago Fire Season 13, below.
Is Chicago Fire new tonight, February 5, 2025?
Yes!
The logline for the February 5 episode of Chicago Fire — Season 13, Episode 12 ("Relief Cut") — reads: "Herrmann investigates the rise in missing fire hydrants and teams up with Kylie to track them down; Kidd's cousin comes to town, revealing surprising family history; Violet and Novak treat the victim of a birthday cake smash gone awry."
RELATED: Where to Watch and Stream Chicago Med, Chicago Fire, and Chicago P.D.
When do new episodes of Chicago Fire air?
Where can I watch old episodes of Chicago Fire?
You can stream all 13 seasons of Chicago Fire — or catch up on Chicago Med and Chicago P.D. — on Peacock.
RELATED: Remember When Joe Keery Had a Role on Chicago Fire Before Starring on Stranger Things?
"It's never lost on me how special it is to be a part of something with the longevity this has," Chicago Fire O.G. Kinney told Us Weekly in a May 2022 interview. "It's a testament to [series creator] Dick Wolf and the team of people he puts together."