Is a New Episode of Chicago Fire on Tonight? (February 12, 2025)

Season 13 of Chicago Fire has been a certified treat.

The arrival of Dermot Mulroney's Chief Dom Pascal has been captivating as Firehouse 51 enters a new chapter of One Chicago action. Along the way, viewers have been in a high supply of adrenaline thanks to Chicago Fire's high-octane rescues. Of course, the drama among Firehouse 51's crew is just as hot as their rescue missions; we've seen heartwarming new relationships and harsh breakups. Oh, and did we mention that Kelly Severide (Taylor Kinney) and Stella Kidd (Miranda Rae Mayo) have begun contemplating adoption? Chi-Hards can't wait to see what happens at Firehouse 51 next.

"It's never lost on me how special it is to be a part of something with the longevity this has," Chicago Fire O.G. Kinney told Us Weekly in a May 2022 interview. "It's a testament to [series creator] Dick Wolf and the team of people he puts together."

Find out when and how to watch new episodes of Chicago Fire Season 13, below.

Stella Kidd (Miranda Rae Mayo) and Kelly Severide (Taylor Kinney) appear in Chicago Fire Season 12 Episode 6. Photo: Adrian S Burrows Sr/NBC

Is Chicago Fire new tonight, February 12, 2025? No, a new episode of Chicago Fire is not airing tonight. . Chicago Fire will air a re-run on February 12. The logline for this week's episode, Season 13, Episode 4 ("Through the Skin"), reads: "Violet risks her job to deliver a baby on a tragic call; Mouch, Capp and Tony help Cruz track down Javi's stolen bike; Damon's departure weighs on Severide."

Kelly Severide (Taylor Kinney) and Chief Dom Pascal (Dermot Mulroney) appear on Chicago P.D. Season 12 Episode 14 "In The Trenches: Part III". Photo: Elizabeth Sisson/NBC

When do new episodes of Chicago Fire return? New Chicago Fire episodes will return on Wednesday, February 19, at 9/8c on NBC and will be available to stream the next day on Peacock, NBC's streaming service. The logline for next week's episode — Season 13, Episode 13 ("Born of Fire") — "After a daring rescue at an adventure park, Kidd asks Severide to create a ropes course for Girls on Fire; Violet's former nemesis returns, pleading for her help; Herrmann creates a signature cocktail for Molly's."

Violet Mikami (Hanako Greensmith) and Novak (Jocelyn Hudon) in Season 13 Episode 1 of Chicago Fire. Photo: Peter Gordon/NBC

Where can I watch old episodes of Chicago Fire? You can stream all 13 seasons of Chicago Fire — or catch up on Chicago Med and Chicago P.D. — on Peacock.

"We have laughed hard. We laugh hard every day on this show," Eigenberg told NBC Insider in a November 2024 interview. "That's why the crew has stayed. Everybody that could possibly stay stays because it's a beautiful set."