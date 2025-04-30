Is a New Episode of Chicago Fire on Tonight? (April 30, 2025)
Here's how and when to watch the latest episodes of Chicago Fire.
Season 13 of Chicago Fire has been firing off on all cylinders, and Chi-Hards can't wait to see what happens next.
Firehouse 51 has been navigating a season of exciting changes as the Windy City first responders enter a new chapter without their former chief, Wallace Boden (Eamonn Walker). Firefighters are becoming parents, 51 fan favorites are navigating steamy One Chicago relationships, and Chief Dom Pascal (Dermot Mulroney) has been crushing it as the crew's commanding officer as viewers learn more about the mysterious newcomer. Along the way, there have been gasps, laughs, tears, and plenty of thrills as Chicago Fire brings the heat.
"We have laughed hard. We laugh hard every day on this show," David Eigenberg (A.K.A. Chicago Fire O.G. Chris Herrmann) told NBC Insider in a November 2024 interview. "That's why the crew has stayed. Everybody that could possibly stay stays because it's a beautiful set."
Find out when and where to watch new Season 13 episodes, below.
Is Chicago Fire new tonight, April 30, 2025?
No, Chicago Fire is not airing a new episode tonight, April 30.
All three One Chicago series are not airing a new episode tonight, but fret not, Chi-Hards. The Windy City first responders will return soon.
When do new episodes of Chicago Fire Season 13 air?
New episodes of Chicago Fire Season 13 return on Wednesday, May 7 at 9/8c on NBC. All new One Chicago episodes are also available to stream the next day on Peacock.
The logline for next week's Chicago Fire episode — Season 13, Episode 20 ("Cut Me Open") — reads: "With the crew stretched thin, a performance efficiency expert evaluates Firehouse 51; Kidd and Severide bond with the mother of the baby they hope to adopt."
Where can I watch old episodes of Chicago Fire?
You can stream all 13 seasons of Chicago Fire — or catch up with the Windy City first responders of Chicago Med and Chicago P.D. — on Peacock.
"It's a pretty big [One Chicago] family," series creator Dick Wolf said in 2019. "Everybody gets along. I mean, there are no squeaky wheels in the cast... I've never had anything like it, which is, I think, only visible to the audience by the fact of how good they are together. There are no line counters. There are no 'Where's my close-up?' It's a remarkably ensemble-like world."