Dr. Oliver Wolf and his group of ambitious interns are about to take two new patients.

Is a New Episode of Brilliant Minds on Tonight (October 7, 2024)

The new medical drama Brilliant Minds is moving full speed ahead with a third episode. Read more for more information on when it’s coming out.

Dr. Oliver Wolf (Zachary Quinto) on Brilliant Minds Season 1 Episode 2.

Yes! Season 1, Episode 3 (“The Lost Biker”) will premiere at 10/9c on NBC. The episode will be available to stream on Peacock the next day (and you can grab access to the streaming service right here).

In the previous episode, Zachary Quinto’s Oliver Wolf was treating Jessie Williams (played by Nedra Marie Taylor), a WNBA legend turned coach who felt disembodied after a harrowing nightmare.

Wolf and his team of interns guided her through extensive physical therapy to get her back on her feet.

The second episode also introduced one of Oliver’s next patients John Doe, an ICU patient who arrived at the hospital without any medical history and no explanation for his condition.

On top of finding out the causes behind his patient’s problems, he and his mom (portrayed by Donna Murphy), who also happens to be his boss, are starting to butt heads.

Zachary Quinto: Brilliant Minds is "rooted in truth"

Zachary Quinto’s character is based on the real-life medical wonder, Oliver Sacks. He was known for making extensive strides in the health industry by using his out-of-the-box techniques.

The Emmy-nominated actor is tasked with capturing the late doctor’s personality, embodying his prosopagnosia, and accurately portraying the research and examinations from cases that Oliver worked on while giving them a fresh twist.

“We’re telling these stories in a modern world, in the modern day, Quinto told NBC News. “And we’re really imagining what it might have been like had Oliver Sacks been born a generation later.”

“It’s really rooted in the truth,” Zachary continues, adding, “and that’s something that I find really unique.”

