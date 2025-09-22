Tired of scrolling? Click here to bump NBC.com 's latest news to the top of your search results.

Stay caught up with the Bronx General neurologists by watching Brilliant Minds on NBC.

Brilliant Minds Season 2 Premieres Tonight on NBC! All the Details You Need to Watch

NBC's smash new medical drama Brilliant Minds is back with cerebral suspense and heartfelt drama as Season 2 returns.

How to Watch Watch the Season 2 premiere of Brilliant Minds on Monday, September 22 at 10/9c on NBC and Peacock.

It's been a while since we last checked in on the Bronx General team, but at last, the wait is over. The series follows the various medical cases of Dr. Wolf, an eccentric neurologist played by the dynamite Zachary Quinto and inspired by the real-life neurology pioneer Dr. Oliver Sacks. Season 1 of the NBC nail-biter kept viewers on the edge of their seats as Sacks and his team tackled thought-provoking cases, all while battling their own demons behind closed doors. The human mind is a mysterious place, but Sacks is here to navigate through the weeds to help his patients.

RELATED: Brilliant Minds Cast & Creator Talk Romantic "Obstacles," Iconic Friendships & What's Next

Season 2 of Brilliant Minds is set to deliver that same medical madness, and viewers can't wait to jump back in. Read on to learn when and where to watch Brilliant Minds.

Dr. Oliver Wolf (Zachary Quinto) for Brilliant Minds Season 2 Photo: Brendan Meadows/NBC

Is there a new episode of Brilliant Minds on tonight, September 22, 2025? Yes, Brilliant Minds Season 2 premieres tonight, September 22, at 10/9c on NBC!

Dr. Muriel Landon (Donna Murphy) and Dr. Oliver Wolf (Zachary Quinto) appear in Brilliant Minds Season 1 Episode 12 "The Doctor Whose World Collapsed". Photo: Rafy/NBC

When do new episodes of Brilliant Minds air? New episodes of Brilliant Minds Season 2 air on Monday nights at 10/9c on NBC, and are available to stream the next day on Peacock.

Where can I watch old episodes of Brilliant Minds? Every episode of Brilliant Minds is available to stream on Peacock. From jaw-dropping personal discoveries to steamy cliff-hangers, Season 1 of Brilliant Minds was a rollercoaster watch, so you'll want to make sure you're caught up ahead of the Season 2 premiere.

Zachary Quinto on the endless material of Brilliant Minds

The cast of Brilliant Minds appears on Season 2 Episode 1 "Phantom Hook". Photo: Pief Weyman/NBC

Amid Brilliant Minds' Season 1 premiere, Quinto broke down his character's creation in an interview with NBC Insider, commending the real-life Sacks for gracing the series with a wealth of source material.

"We're telling a story in modern day where I play a character who is a fictional creation of my imagination, and my collaboration with Michael Grassi, our incredible showrunner, and the staff of writers that helped us flesh out these stories," Quinto explained. "I've never had an experience like this before, where I have the benefit of all of that source material, not to mention the articles [Sacks] wrote for The New Yorker and The New York Times, the TED Talks he's given, the lectures, and the interviews."

RELATED: Brilliant Minds Star Tamberla Perry Also Can't Believe These Medical Mysteries Are Real

Quinto continued, "We could do this show for seven years, and I'd still not get to the end of all the source material. But I'm not tethered to any of the vocal mannerisms or physical characteristics of Oliver Sacks himself because we're exploring what would a person like Oliver Sacks experience in today's world? And how can audiences see themselves from today's perspective in the world that we're building around someone so revolutionary and so inspiring as Sacks was."