Is a New Episode of Brilliant Minds on Tonight (December 23, 2024)?

Dr. Oliver Wolf is taking a brief break, but he'll be back in the New Year.

Viewers of NBC’s hit new medical drama Brilliant Minds have seen how the action never seems to stop at Bronx General Hospital, but even doctors as driven as Zachary Quinto’s Dr. Oliver Wolf need to take a breather once in a while.

With the holidays and the New Year upon us, Brilliant Minds is taking a break, but it will be back for more episodes in 2025. Read on for more information about when to expect the next Brilliant Minds episode.

Is there a new episode of Brilliant Minds tonight? (December 23, 2024) No, there is not a new episode of Brilliant Minds tonight, and there won’t be until next year. Thankfully, “next year” isn’t that far away, and Brilliant Minds will return at its normal 10/9c time slot on NBC on January 6, 2025, for a 2-hour season finale with Season 1, Episode 12, "The Doctor Whose World Collapsed," and Season 1, Episode 13, "The Man Who Can't See Faces."

Episode 12 will pick up right at the cliffhanger from the last episode, “The Other Woman,” which aired on December 9. It’s a heck of a cliffhanger, as that episode ended with intern Dr. Ericka Kinney (Ashleigh LaThrop) getting stuck in her apartment building's elevator with two other residents, only for Dr. Wolf and the rest of the interns to learn that the building collapsed and nobody has heard from her.

"Ericka is really good in the hospital," LaThrop told NBC Insider of Ericka's situation at the end of the episode. "She's very good at being in high-stress situations in a hospital, and this is the first time that she is in a high-stress situation not in a hospital, not with her gear, not as Dr. Ericka but as Ericka the regular person who has emergencies happening around her.

"So I think it's really interesting to watch what happens when someone who is so regimented and so used to having control is suddenly thrust into a situation where they are the voice of authority, but they themselves feel like they have no authority whatsoever or power in this situation," she teased. "It's interesting to see what happens..."

Four weeks is a long time to wait to see what happens, but the wait is almost over. Brilliant Minds will return on the first Monday of the New Year.

How Many Episodes of Brilliant Minds Are In Season 1? While it’s increasingly common for shows to break their seasons into two parts — Season 1A and Season 1B, for example — that’s not what’s happening here. There aren’t going to be 11 more episodes of Brilliant Minds to kick off the new year, as the first season of the hit show only runs 13 episodes long. The break between episodes is just due to the holiday season, a fairly standard practice for TV shows that air new episodes in December.

The good news is that there won’t be any more breaks in the schedule. The 2-hour Brilliant Minds finale premieres on January 6, 2025.

