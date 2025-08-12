Why AGT Isn’t What You’d Expect Tonight (August 12)

Twenty years of dazzling talent and unforgettable moments will earn the spotlight during the must-see special.

After two decades, hundreds of Acts, and countless standing ovations, NBC is rolling out the red carpet for a thrilling milestone as America's Got Talent celebrates its 20th anniversary with a must-watch birthday special.

This two-hour primetime special will celebrate two decades of jaw-dropping talent, global stars, and the heartwarming breakthroughs that have kept fans on the edge of their seats for 20 years and counting. From spellbinding magicians and ventriloquists to powerhouse singers, audiences will relive the most iconic, internet-breaking performances across AGT history and gain exclusive access to the personal stories behind them. From the iconic banter between Judges to the show-stopping Acts that have taken our breath away, AGT fans won't want to miss looking back on the show's highlight reel of hits.

Read on, below, to learn everything you need to know about the show's 20th anniversary special, America’s Got Talent: 20th Birthday Celebration.

Is a new episode of AGT on tonight, August 12, 2025? Yes! Fans will be treated to an extra special episode of AGT tonight, Tuesday, August 12. America’s Got Talent: 20th Birthday Celebration airs at 8/7c on NBC. As AGT blows the candles out in honor of two decades of show-stopping talent, fans won't want to miss the nostalgic walk down memory lane.

What to expect from NBC's America’s Got Talent: 20th Birthday Celebration

America’s Got Talent: 20th Birthday Celebration is a love letter to the Acts, viewers, and the star-studded Judges that have shaped the talent competition into the smash success it's become. Season 20 Judges Simon Cowell, Howie Mandel, Sofía Vergara, Mel B, and Host Terry Crews will take viewers behind the scenes to shine a spotlight on the show's endless rotation of star power. Meanwhile, former AGT Acts open up about their lives before the competition, the moment everything changed, and the doors AGT opened.

The special will feature viral performances, personal stories, and powerful connections between Judges and contestants, offering fans a once-in-a-generation celebration of the many dreams that have come true on AGT — and a thrilling look ahead at what’s to come.

How can you watch the AGT 20th anniversary special? Tune in for NBC's two-hour anniversary special on Tuesday, August 12, at 8/7c on NBC. The anniversary special will also be available to stream the day after it airs on Peacock.

