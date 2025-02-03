Melissa Roxburgh and the Cast Go Behind the Scenes of The Hunting Party | NBC

The Hunting Party follows a group of elite investigators as they track down escaped serial killers.

Is a New Episode of The Hunting Party on Tonight (February 3, 2025)?

Television's latest case-of-the-week crime thriller, The Hunting Party, is here, and every new episode sees the titular team working to re-capture some of history's most dangerous criminals after they escaped from the fictional high-security prison known only as The Pit.

How to Watch Watch a repeat of the series premiere of The Hunting Party on Monday, February 3 at 10/9c on NBC.

RELATED: Meet the Team Tracking Down the World's Most Dangerous Criminals in The Hunting Party

While the series got a surprise early premiere last month on NBC, new episodes are on the way. Read on to learn more about when you can expect to see new episodes of The Hunting Party on your screen.

Is a new episode of The Hunting Party on tonight, Monday, February 3, 2025? The premiere episode of The Hunting Party will be available to watch on NBC tonight, Monday, February 3, 2025, starting at 10/9c. While this episode has already aired on NBC — getting an early release on Sunday, January 19 — you'll still be able to watch the premiere episode in its original timeslot. New episodes of The Hunting Party begin airing on Monday, January 10, starting with Episode 2.

What is The Hunting Party about? The Hunting Party is a high-concept crime procedural about a small team of investigators who are assembled to track down and capture the most dangerous killers our country has ever seen, all of whom have just escaped from a top-secret prison that’s not supposed to exist, only known as "The Pit." RELATED: Can't Get Enough of The Hunting Party? Watch These 10 Crime Procedurals to Tide You Over

The cast of The Hunting Party poses for Season 1. Photo: Lindsay Siu/NBC

The premiere episode introduces audiences to Melissa Roxburgh's Special Agent Rebecca "Bex" Henderson, a semi-retired FBI Profiler who's brought back into the fold after an unknown number of criminals escape The Pit. Bex is joined by CIA agent Jacob Hassani (Patrick Sanbongui), Army Intelligence officer Jennifer Morales (Sara Garcia), and Pit prison guard Shane Florence (Josh McKenzie) to get them back in custody. The team is overseen by Bex's former partner Oliver Odell (Nick Wechsler).

RELATED: What Other Movies & TV Shows Has The Hunting Party Star Melissa Roxburgh Been In?

Every episode is titled after the killer the group is hunting down that episode; Episode 1 is titled "Richard Harris."

For more insight into the premiere episode, read our interview with Melissa Roxburgh as she breaks down Episode 1, "Richard Harris."

An encore episode of The Hunting Party will air in its original premiere timeslot (Monday, February 3 at 10/9c) with new episodes continuing on Monday, February 10.