Dr. Wolf and the interns are about to take on a group of teenage witches.

The premiere season of Brilliant Minds is already gearing up to release its sixth episode. Read on for more information on when to expect it.

Is a new episode of Brilliant Minds on tonight (October 28, 2024)? Yes! Season 1, Episode 6, “The Girl Who Cried Pregnant,” will premiere on October 28, 2024, at 10/9c on NBC. The episode will be available to stream on Peacock the next day (and you can grab access to the streaming service right here). In the upcoming episode, Dr. Wolf and the interns go back to high school to treat a group of teenagers who supposedly cast a spell to get pregnant together.

In the previous episode, “The Haunted Marine,” viewers were introduced to Steve Hill (Joshua Echebiri), a military veteran who was experiencing hallucinations, specifically of his former friend and fellow member of his unit who died after returning from deployment.

Steve was initially apprehensive about exposing his visions to Dr. Wolf (portrayed by Zachary Quinto) and the rest of the team, since he was expecting his first child and didn’t want to be an added stressor for his wife.

After conducting some tests with the assistance of Dr. Josh Nichols (Teddy Sears), it was revealed that Steve and the rest of his unit suffered from CTE as a result of firing high-powered weapons over a long distance during their military service.

In the end, Dr. Wolf was able to assist Steve in utilizing, of all things, a math exercise to help him deal with his hallucinations. Because of the Bronx Hospital team's efforts, Steve was able to be there for the birth of his son.

Alex MacNicoll reflects on Brilliant Minds' impact on his life so far

The cast of Brilliant Minds behind the scenes. Photo: Pief Weyman/NBC

It was also revealed to the other interns in Episode 5 that Dr. Van Markus (Alex MacNicoll) was diagnosed with Mirror-Touch Synesthesia.

Portraying a character on Brilliant Minds with such a unique condition has served as a great learning experience for MacNicoll and been a real eye-opener for navigating real life.

“I think it made me a better person ... it was really nice,” he previously told NBC Insider. "There's so much going on under the surface that I wasn't aware of. Or we meet people all the time in life where they might be going through all these struggles or this pain, whether it's a physical illness or a mental illness."

