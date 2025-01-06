The season finale of NBC's freshman medical drama Brilliant Minds is here — and while it seems like it's been forever since we last saw the Bronx General team on our screens, your wait is almost over. Read on to learn more about the two-part season finale.

Is a new episode of Brilliant Minds on tonight (January 6, 2025)? Yes! In fact, there are two new episodes of Brilliant Minds premiering tonight, January 6, on NBC. The season finale is airing as a special event with back-to-back episodes, with Episode 12, "The Doctor Whose World Collapsed," airing at 9 p.m. ET/PT, and Episode 13, "The Man Who Can't See Faces," airing at 10 p.m. ET/PT.

How to Watch Watch Brilliant Minds Mondays at 10/9c on NBC and next day on Peacock.

Episode 12 will pick up right where Episode 11, "The Other Woman," left off, with Dr. Ericka Kinney (Ashleigh LaThrop) trapped in an elevator in her collapsed apartment building. With her colleagues looking on and awaiting an influx of injured patients, they'll have to keep it together while their friend and colleague's fate remains unknown.

Dr. Ericka's "Ultimate Test"

"A lot of Ericka’s story all season has been — she is so type-A and has been so focused on school and then on being the best intern that she has sort of, similarly to Wolf, hasn’t been living her life," series creator Michael Grassi told NBC Insider. "Like in Episode 8, she took that leap and slept with Van. And she’s sort of in this elevator with this family, who’s holding up a mirror to her and she’s thinking about her own life and her own decisions and ... the paths she hasn’t taken.

"I don’t want to get too spoiler-y," he added, "[but] I do feel like it’s the ultimate test for, for Ericka. And at the same time, while she’s being tested, it’s the ultimate test for our other three interns who are left at the hospital without their leader and their support."

Dr. Josh Nichols (Teddy Sears) and Dr. Oliver Wolf (Zachary Quinto) appear in Brilliant Minds Season 1 Episode 12 "The Doctor Whose World Collapsed". Photo: Rafy/NBC

First-look images for the episode show two of those leaders — Dr. Oliver Wolf (Zachary Quinto) and Dr. Josh Nichols (Teddy Sears) — handling a severely injured patient at what appears to be the collapsed building.

A doctor (Mandy Patinkin) appears in Brilliant Minds Season 1 Episode 12 "The Doctor Whose World Collapsed". Photo: Rafy/NBC

And that's not all, either. Episode 12 will finally introduce guest star Mandy Patinkin's mysterious character, who's been described as a doctor who becomes something of a mentor to Dr. Wolf. So thank goodness he's also on the case!

To find out what happens to Bronx General's finest, tune in to the two-part Brilliant Minds Season 1 finale on Monday, January 6, starting at 9 p.m. ET/PT on NBC.