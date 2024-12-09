Trouble may be on the horizon for this Brilliant Minds power couple.

The hottest new medical drama Brilliant Minds has been airing its premiere season on NBC for weeks, and the excitement hasn’t slowed down once.

A lot has happened at Bronx General Hospital, but Dr. Wolf (portrayed by Zachary Quinto) and the rest of the team aren’t done yet. Read on for more information about when to expect the next Brilliant Minds episode.

Is a new episode of Brilliant Minds on tonight (December 9, 2024)? Yes! Brilliant Minds Season 1, Episode 11, “The Other Woman," will premiere on December 9, 2024, at 10/9c on NBC. The episode will be available to stream on Peacock the next day (and you can grab access to the streaming service right here).

In the upcoming episode, a patient might cause trouble in paradise for Dr. Wolf and Dr. Nichols (Teddy Sears) as the two medical professionals can’t agree on the right treatment.

In the previous episode, “The First Responder," the neurology team aided paramedic Katie Rodriguez (portrayed by Mishel Prada) after she collapsed in front of Bronx General Hospital.

She resisted Dr. Wolf’s recommendation to stay at the hospital, as she believed her fall resulted from not eating and drinking water before work, but Dr. Dana Dang (Aury Krebs) convinced her to stay for at least a few hours just in case.

After a harrowing display of symptoms including delusion and a high fever, the results came back that Katie had meningitis, which she contracted from a patient inside of the ambulance.

Her condition has worsened due to a listeria infection exacerbated by steroids she was illegally prescribing herself to numb the pain of a gunshot wound she received in the field.

Ultimately, Dr. Wolf weaned the first responder off of her steroids and didn't report to the authorities despite her wrongdoing. He, Dana, and Dr. Jacob Nash also worked to help Katie to maintain her chronic pain through alternative treatments, including a freezing-cold ice bath.

The Brilliant Minds EMT storyline came from a personal place

Katie Rodriguez (Mishel Prada) on Brilliant Minds Season 1 Episode 10. Photo: Rafy/NBC

Similarly to how Dr. Oliver Wolf is based on real-life doctor Oliver Sacks, Mishel Prada’s role is based on an actual person.

Katie's storyline in Season 1, Episode 10, “The First Responder," is loosely based on the Brilliant Minds on-set EMT consultant, who experienced similar physical symptoms as the character.

“She developed something that made it so she couldn’t walk,” Prada explained to NBC Insider. “And when she was in the hospital, her wife had just had a baby, and her wife stayed there with her. And you know eventually, she [was] walking again but it was hard. And her personal experience really hit home because she was like, 'I was so used to being the person that was taking care of everybody and was capable, not only with our family but within the community.”

Will viewers be seeing more of Katie Rodriguez? Prada teased that this might not be the end of her story, especially given the romantic vibes between her character and Dr. Dana.

"And there’s something really exciting I think in the relationship we see with Dana and Katie … [Katie] allows herself to be taken care of," Prada said. "I mean, she gets to a point where she has no choice and Dana really shows up with her in a way that isn’t somebody having pity on somebody — it’s almost just really showing up as a human being and being like, 'It’s OK for us to need each other,' and I think there’s something really powerful in Katie letting Dana in in that way that leads to hopefully something deeper. We’ll see."

