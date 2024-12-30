Is a New Episode of Brilliant Minds on Tonight (December 30, 2024)?

The Brilliant Minds Season 1 finale is almost here, but audiences will have to wait just a bit longer to learn Dr. Ericka Kinney's (Ashleigh LaThrop) fate and learn more about an exciting guest star's role.

Read on to learn when the final two episodes of Brilliant Minds Season 1 will premiere on NBC.

Is there a new episode of Brilliant Minds tonight? (December 30, 2024) No, there will not be a new episode of Brilliant Minds on this week. But you won't have to wait for long! Brilliant Minds Episodes 12 and 13, "The Doctor Whose World Collapsed" and "The Man Who Can't See Faces," respectively, will premiere the following week, back-to-back, on Monday, January 6, starting at 10/9c.

Episode 12 will kick off where Episode 11, "The Other Woman," left off, with Dr. Ericka Kinney trapped in an elevator in her apartment building after its unexpected collapse. With her team at Bronx General Hospital left to manage the fallout of such an enormous accident and grapple with not knowing their colleague and friend's fate, it's sure to be a tense episode.

"The Doctor Whose World Collapsed" will also introduce the legendary Mandy Patinkin in an as-yet-revealed guest-star role that's been teased for months. A pre-premiere photo show him crouched on the floor beside a woman who appears to be unconscious in the collapsed building.

How the Brilliant Minds cast's real friendships make it into the show

Dr. Dana Dang (Aury Krebs), Nurse Carter (Dorrett White), Dr. Van Markus (Alex MacNicoll), Dr. Jacob Nash (Spence Moore II), Dr. Oliver Wolf (Zachary Quinto) and Dr. Josh Nichols (Teddy Sears) on Brilliant Minds Season 1 Episode 11. Photo: Rafy/NBC

When NBC Insider recently spoke with Dr. Carol Pierce actor Tamberla Perry, she revealed just how hands-on the series' writers are on set. In fact, they're on set "every single day," she said.

"They see the relationships that are forming between Zach and I, between our interns individually, and then the interns' relationships with us. They see that," she said. "And when they see those things, it gives them ideas of how stories, storylines, and dialogue can go. I know a lot of the dialogue that has been shaped in the last few episodes is based on what we see personally on set from some of the relationships that have been built, so that's really great."

As the doctors at Bronx General Hospital's relationships continue to grow for the remainder of the season, fans will just have to keep tuning in to see what happens next.

Brilliant Minds is taking a short break over the holidays and will resume in the New Year on Monday, January 6, 2025, for a 2-hour season finale in its usual time slot at 10/9c on NBC.

