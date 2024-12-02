Dr. Wolf and his interns' next patient hits a little closer to home.

On Brilliant Minds, Dr. Oliver Wolf (portrayed by Zachary Quinto) and the medical staff at Bronx General Hospital regularly help their patients discover the roots of their issues and teach them how to move forward.

The same can be said for the next patient in Episode 10. However, this one comes with a surprise. Read on for more information about when to expect the next Brilliant Minds episode.

Is a new episode of Brilliant Minds on tonight (December 2, 2024)? Yes! Brilliant Minds Season 1, Episode 10, “The First Responder," will premiere on December 2, 2024, at 10/9c on NBC. The episode will be available to stream on Peacock the next day (and you can grab access to the streaming service right here).

In the upcoming episode, Dr. Wolf and the interns attempt to discover the cause behind an EMT’s intense symptoms that appear to be a medical mystery.

In the previous episode, “The Colorblind Painter,” the neurology team aided artist Gabriel Ferguson (Robert Manning Jr.), who stopped painting after suddenly only being able to see in black and white.

By making an unorthodox visit to Gabriel's art studio — as he refused to leave due to his frustrations with seeing the world differently — Dr. Wolf was eventually able to convince him to go to the hospital for further evaluation.

Gabriel was ultimately diagnosed with total, incurable color blindness, linked to neurological issues from his involvement in a recent car crash that tragically killed his wife.

The news was hard for him to cope with — so hard that he attempted to set his art studio on fire, with him and Dr. Wolf still inside. Luckily, Wolf was able to talk Gabriel down, once again finding the humanity inside his patient.

After receiving vision-improving glasses from Dr. Wolf, Gabriel learned to use his black-and-white vision to his advantage. He continued his artistry, rediscovering the joy in life and his work with his late wife’s memory as motivation.

Teddy Sears on “oil and water” Brilliant Minds romance

Dr. Josh Nicols (Teddy Sears), Dr. Muriel Landon (Donna Murphy), and Dr. Oliver Wolf (Zachary Quinto) appear in Season 1 Episode 8 of Brilliant Minds Photo: Rafy/NBC

The past few episodes have been filled with romance, including the new-found affection between Dr. Wolf and Dr. Josh Nichols (Teddy Sears).

After sharing a passionate kiss at the end of Season 1, Episode 7, “The Man From Gonzy," the two doctors are now navigating what this next phase of their relationship looks like as both colleagues and partners.

Sears made it clear at the time that the back-and-forth bond these two have had since the premiere episode isn’t exactly disappearing just because of their new-found fondness for each other.

“There continues to be an oil and water thing between these two," he previously told NBC Insider. "These two are different, but there is something about the differences that, to me, pale in comparison to the similarities. And even though they approach patients differently ... they both want the same thing."

Will their relationship flourish or become a workplace romance gone wrong?

