After an intense cliffhanger, fans want to know if the doctors are in this evening.

There’s tension in the air on NBC’s hot new medical drama Brilliant Minds, and the previous episode really got the adrenaline rushing. After a nail-biting cliffhanger at the end of Episode 11, “The Other Woman,” fans are eager to find out what’s next for the doctors at Bronx General Hospital.

It’s been a season of intrigue as we’ve watched neurologist Dr. Oliver Wolf (Zachary Quinto) and his team solve tricky medical mysteries in the most unusual ways, but it’s not over yet. The good news is there are still two episodes left!

Read on for more information about when to watch the next episode of Brilliant Minds.

Is a new episode of Brilliant Minds on tonight (December 16, 2024)? Sadly, no. Fans will have to wait a bit longer for the next Brilliant Minds episode, titled “The Doctor Whose World Collapsed.” Save the date! The series is taking a short break over the holidays and will resume in the New Year on Monday, January 6, 2025, in its usual time slot at 10/9c on NBC.

The episode will be available to stream on Peacock the next day. In the meantime, you can catch up right here.

Based on a real-life physician, the world-renowned neurologist Oliver Sacks, the series protagonist, Dr. Wolf, shares the rare condition known as prosopagnosia or facial blindness, which makes his approach to medicine highly unconventional.

After getting fired from his previous job, the eccentric doctor becomes the new head of the Neurology Department at Bronx General, which is run by his mother, Dr. Muriel Landon (Donna Murphy). Tasked with mentoring a group of interns, he’s reluctant to be an authority figure but is slowly won over by the eager young doctors. The bond he forges with the interns has been a highlight of the season.

It makes the cliffhanger all the more poignant.

In the final moments of Episode 11, intern Dr. Ericka Kinney (Ashleigh LaThrop) gets stuck with two neighbors in her apartment building’s elevator. As the others begin to panic, Dr. Ericka is true to character and remains calm under stress. But as the elevator begins to shake, her expression turns to dread — and we all feel a knot in our stomachs.

Back at the hospital, Dr. Wolf and his staff learn about a collapsed building on the local news and prepare for an influx of patients. Dr. Dana Dang (Aury Krebs) then voices the harrowing realization: “That’s Ericka’s building.”

Zachary Quinto learned not to "meddle" in character interpretations from Leonard Nimoy

Dr. Muriel Landon (Donna Murphy), Young Wolf (Jaden Myles Waldman) and Dr. Oliver Wolf (Zachary Quinto) on Brilliant Minds Season 1 Episode 2. Photo: Rafy/NBC

In addition to mentoring interns on-screen, Quinto guided actor Jaden Waldman, who portrays young Oliver in flashbacks from Dr. Wolf’s childhood. And it turns out that while he was portraying Mr. Spock in the most recent Star Trek movies, Quinto learned a few things from the legendary Leonard Nimoy that inform his approach today.

"It didn't feel necessary for me to meddle in his interpretation, or his portrayal, of the character. Maybe I learned that from Leonard Nimoy when I took over Spock,” Quinto told ScreenRant. “There weren't a lot of prescriptive conversations about how to play the role. It was much broader and much more creative collaboration with Leonard. And so I just tried to give Jaden his space, and I thought he did a really beautiful job.”

