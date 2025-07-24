Love Island USA's Iris Kendall Looks So Different with Short Hair Cut Into a Bob

From early drama in the villa, to that brand new "Stand on Business" mailbox challenge, Season 7 of Love Island USA had our jaws on the floor night after night. And Iris Kendall just followed suit when she chopped off her long blonde hair. Or did she?

In a July 23 video posted on the spray tan artist's Instagram, Iris documented a recent visit to the salon with famous celebrity hair stylist Chris Appleton. "A hot new bombshell gets a Bob," the video's caption read. The Season 7 bombshell then showed off a much shorter hairstyle as Appleton put some finishing touches on the new look.

Iris from Love Island USA looks so different with a short bob

Appleton also posted a behind-the-scenes video of "the chop" on TikTok, showing them practicing their Love Island USA-themed lines and the stylist dramatically chopping off big chunks of hair.

"Wow," Appleton says once he's done styling and Iris blows a kiss to the camera.

Iris even commented on the original chop video that she was "obsessed!" with her new short hair. But, as it turns out, it was all just a harmless prank that got Love Island USA fans all riled up.

False alarm! Iris pranked Love Island USA fans and still has her long hair

Before anyone panics that Iris would be rocking a short bob at the Love Island USA Season 7 reunion, the new look was a wig, albeit a very realistic looking one. Appleton confirmed in a TikTok on July 24 that they pulled off one heck of a joke.

"The truth is... We went longer not shorter," Appleton captioned the video, showing off some new extensions. "I would never cut a bombshell. It was a wig."

When a fan admitted that they were confused by the whole saga because Iris' short hair looked so realistic, Appleton commented, "I’m good at my job." And after another fan commented that Iris "can rock both" styles, Appleton agreed, writing, "To be honest, I liked it."

The Love Island USA Season 7 reunion will bring the Islanders back together again

Iris Kendall, Olandria Carthen, Amaya Espinal, Huda Mustafa, Nicolas “Nic” Vansteenberghe, Bryan Arenales, and Chris Seeley during Love Island USA Season 7, Episode 36. Photo: Ben Symons/Peacock

Iris, who left the villa in a couple with Pepe Garcia-Gonzalez after the finale, will reunite with the rest of the Islanders when Ariana Madix and Andy Cohen co-host a reunion special.

Mark your calendars: the Love Island USA Season 7 reunion airs on Peacock on Monday, August 25.