Iris Herrera Just Rocked The Voice in a Crop Top Covered in Crosses

Team Kelsea (Ballerini) Artist Iris Herrera knew she had to pull out all the stops to stay in the ever-more-competitive game of The Voice Season 27, so she performed her Playoff song in an outfit that definitely had wow factor. It also didn't hurt that she sounded amazing.

Iris Herrera gave her best performance yet in a rocker-chick 'fit on The Voice

For her Playoff performance of "White Horse" by Chris Stapleton, the redheaded 19-year-old with a raspy belt wore metallic pants and a cropped black jacket covered in dangling cross charms, a matching cross necklace, and a chain on her shoulder. It was the perfect blend of gothic and punk.

"I did not expect that huge voice to come out of your body," Mega Mentor Sheryl Crow told Herrera during rehearsal. "That voice does not usually come from a 19-year-old," agreed Coach Kelsea Ballerini. The two industry veterans agreed that Herrera was "like a rock chick," and with the style to seal it, she earned herself a spot in the Lives. "You just did everything that makes you you, the best you’ve ever done," Ballerini told her during feedback.

Iris Herrera on The Voice Season 27, Episode 12. Photo: Greg Gayne/NBC

How Iris Herrera used a failed audition to improve

It's an especially satisfying win for Herrera, who got a Blind Audition for The Voice Season 26 but failed to secure a chair turn. She took the feedback of the Coaches seriously and improved her craft, then came back stronger than ever. "Last season with Fleetwood Mac 'Gypsy,' I played it safe by doing what Stevie Nicks does. I didn’t, unfortunately, get any chairs. I wasn’t authentic and original to me," Herrera reflected when she came back. "[Now] I’ve got a whole new vibe and a whole new song that’s specific to me."

Knowing how important song choice was, Herrera decided to sing "You Are My Sunshine," the lullaby her mother and aunt sang to her as a child. Her version, she promised, would be "a little more smoky, a little twang." It worked. Herrera's unique spin on the song got chair turns from Michael Bublé, John Legend, and Ballerini.

After joining Team Kelsea, Herrera posted her team boots on Instagram and celebrated in the caption, "HEY TEAM KELSEA!!!...I can’t WAIT to see where this season takes us!! Thank you @kelseaballerini for being amazing and for choosing ME. I love you. Last but NEVER LEAST my support, family, friends, and fans! I love you all I would not be here with out you! I took a brave chance and ran with it."