India’s Unreal Dance Crew's Golden Buzzer Auditions Leaves Simon Cowell "Speechless"

America's Got Talent has seen a number of dance groups over the years, so in Season 20, you've really got to be something special to make the Judges sit up and take notice. But Unreal crew — the seven-man dance group from Jaipur, Rajasthan, India — performed a routine so unlike any other that not only did they surprise the Judges, they got the final Golden Buzzer of this year's Auditions.

How to Watch Watch America's Got Talent Tuesdays at 8/7c on NBC and next day on Peacock.

"When we were young, we used to watch Bollywood dancing on the TV and used to copy it. So that was our beginning," the group revealed ahead of their Audition. "In the beginning it was very difficult for us… because we had no support from our parents… they prefer us to study and [become doctors]. But we choose to become dancers. Everybody has their dreams... AGT is a place where dreams can be realized."

RELATED: How Brandon Leake Managed to Get a Golden Buzzer Without an Audience

"We love dancing. Dance has given us everything. And if someone asks you to leave something you love, it really hurts," they continued, explaining what a successful Audition would mean: "Our parents have never supported us to become [dancers]. But now we think if we achieve something great they will be able to believe in us."

And achieve something great they did.

How the Unreal Dance Crew got a Golden Buzzer

Unreal appears on America's Got Talent Season 20 Episode 8. Photo: Trae Patton/NBC

Going into Episode 8 of Season 20, there was only one Golden Buzzer left, and it belonged to Howie Mandel. But before they could even think about that, the Unreal crew, who apparently had no need for the interpreter who stood silently next to them, had to perform the routine they'd spent five years practicing. Instead of dancing to music, they moved to a series of pre-recorded spoken tracks and sound effects of breaking bones and other spooky sounds, creating a spooky performance full of optical illusions.

"That was one of the most amazing things I’ve ever seen," said Host Terry Crews when they were done.

"Slightly speechless if I’m being honest with you. I just thought it was so creative, brilliant, scary and I can tell how much work you must have put into this, because this doesn’t happen overnight," agreed Judge Simon Cowell.

"Perfect audition. Your personalities, the effort you put in your clothing, the moves are incredible. I’ve never seen anything like it. It was one of the best shows we’ve seen this season," noted Sofía Vergara, pointing out their white suits adorned with bats and spiderwebs.

RELATED: This Insane, Super Dangerous AGT Audition Will Weirdly Remind You of Your Labubu

Unreal appears on America's Got Talent Season 20 Episode 8. Photo: Trae Patton/NBC

Mandel couldn't contain his excitement. "We see dance crews, we see contortions, but to put it all together and to show us something in a way we’ve never seen before — and even the fact that you have an interpreter doing absolutely nothing is also amazing -— you deserve everything, you deserve to be on the show, you deserve…to be taken all the way!" he said, standing up as the crowd cheered, knowing what was coming.

He hit the Golden Buzzer, and the dreams of the Unreal crew became real.