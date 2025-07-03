The Idaho Student Murders Doc, Featuring Never-Before-Seen Interviews, Now Available on Peacock

The captivating new documentary hits Peacock one day after the suspect pleaded guilty in court.

With the only suspect in the 2022 murders of four University of Idaho students having pleaded guilty in court on July 2, 2025, Peacock has premiered a brand new documentary about the case.

The Idaho Student Murders is now available to stream exclusively on Peacock. The brand-new documentary became available to stream on July 3, 2025, one day after Bryan Kohberger pleaded guilty in court.

The Idaho Student Murders Documentary

The new, 90-minute documentary explores the real-life horror in the idyllic town of Moscow, Idaho, where 28-year-old criminology student Bryan Kohberger faced four first-degree murder charges and the death penalty for the savage murder of four students, Madison Mogen, 21, Kaylee Goncalves, 21, Ethan Chapin, 20, and Xana Kernodle, 21.

At a July 2, 2025 court appearance, Bryan Kohberger shockingly changed his plea to guilty on all counts of the four murders, as well as one count of burglary.

The documentary features raw, never-before-seen interviews with Kaylee Goncalves’ brother and friends of the victims and focuses a lens on the evidence against Kohberger and explores the possible motive, delving into Bryan Kohberger’s past, his troubled relationships with women, and the possible motivations that drove him to commit such heinous crimes.

The Idaho Student Murders on Peacock. Photo: Peacock

Ada County Judge Steven Hippler scheduled Kohberger's sentencing for Wednesday, July 23, 2025. He now faces life behind bars without parole for each of the four counts of first-degree murder, plus 10 years for one count of burglary to be served consecutively. His guilty plea removes the death penalty as well as his right to post-conviction appeals.

"When the murders first occurred, nobody knew what was happening," one interview subject says in a trailer for the documentary (below). "Was a madman on the loose? Would he go into the town? Was he just aiming at the students?"

The documentary will explore the case's many compelling details — including a knife sheath found near one of the victims' bodies and DNA evidence pointing to Kohberger — and features never-before-seen interviews with victims' friends and family.

The Idaho Student Murders was directed by Catharine Park and executive produced by Stephanie Lydecker and Catharine Park. It is produced in connection with the podcast The Idaho Massacre from KT Studios and iHeartMedia.

The Idaho Student Murders is now available to stream exclusively on Peacock.