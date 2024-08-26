Ice T's Workout Routine Is Faster and Simpler Than You'd Think

Ice T has been playing the beloved Detective Fin Tutuola on Law & Order: Special Victims Unit for over decades—and that requires staying in fighting form. To do this, he majorly prioritizes his health and fitness. How else will he keep up with his young daughter, Chanel?

How to Watch Watch the Season 26 premiere of Law & Order: Special Victims Unit Thursday, October 3 at 9/8c on NBC.

Here are some of Ice T's common sense routines for wellness:

Ice T does a short workout every day

Rather than spend hours at the gym, the rapper has an at-home set-up that doesn't take too long. Consistency is the key: every morning, he does 100 bicep curls with his resistance band, 10 pull-ups, 25 dips, and 25 to 50 bench presses, he told GQ.

RELATED: Ice T's Daughter Chanel "Stole Her Dad's Face" in New Lookalike Pic

Ice T's diet involves cereal and, yes, candy

He likes to start his day with a bowl of Cheerios but doesn't usually eat lunch as part of his "intermittent fasting" routine, per GQ.

TV sets are usually filled with snacks, and Ice T knows what he likes. "I'll eat a Snickers bar or—I'm not much into vegetables, but if they have cucumbers or other veggies and dips on set, I’ll eat those. What you put in your body is kind of like a religion to me. It’s like what music you listen to, what you believe, and what you eat are all very important," he told the outlet.

Sgt. Fin Tutuola (Ice T) appears in a scene from Law & Order: SVU, Season 24 Episode 13. Photo: Scott Gries/NBC

Ice T eats all kinds of dinners

"I'm into moderation," he told GQ, explaining, "I don't not eat anything, so I’ll enjoy anything from tacos to pasta. We eat out about twice a week. And while I like fancy restaurants like Mr. Chow, I just got to a point where I don’t need to be eating steak and lobster and spending that kind of money all the time. If I'm eating steak, I might eat steak once a week."

He also doesn't feel the need to eat everything he orders. "We've been trained to eat everything that's on that plate, and that's not necessary, especially because you might be full even though you have things on your plate. I've learned it's better to stay hungry than to always get full," Ice T told GQ.

RELATED: Chris Meloni Eats a Special 'Meloni Meal' That Keeps Him Looking Great

Ice T turns his phone off before bed

No insomniac doom-scrolling or blue light. "We turn off our phones in our house at 8 p.m...we’ll watch TV from 10 until midnight, when we get to sleep," he said of his nighttime routine.