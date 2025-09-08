Chanel is ready for her first day. But her mom? Not so much.

Ice T's Wife Coco Tried So Hard Not to Cry on Daughter Chanel's 1st Day of School

Ice T's daughter Chanel is growing up so fast.

In a September 8 Instagram post, the Law & Order: Special Victims Unit icon's wife, Coco Austin, shared a mother-daughter moment with the couple's 9-year-old that so many parents can relate to.

Austin posted an emotional video of herself dropping Chanel off at school for the first time of the year. And she could barely hold back tears as she prepared for the big moment.

"I think she's going to cry, but she keeps saying no," Chanel told everybody watching.

"I can't cry… this has to be the first year," Austin said, wishing for a tear-free goodbye for once.

"She's going to cry," Chanel assured fans.

Watch Ice T's wife and daughter share the sweet before-school moment here.

"Little chit chat with my mini before we walked into a new school this year... 4th grade jitters.. But I really do hope she thinks of me during the day..lol #firstdayofschool #4thgrade #schooldays," Austin captioned her post.

The first day of fourth grade should be no problem for Chanel. After all, she's already conquered places like the SVU set and the main stage of Warped Tour. A classroom will be a walk in the park!

Ice T weighs in on a possible Stabler-Benson romance on SVU

Det. Odafin "Fin" Tutuola (Ice-T) appears on Law & Order: Special Victims Unit Season 10 Episode 17 "Hell". Photo: Eric Liebowitz/NBCU Photo Bank

So, how does Ice T feel about a potential Bensler hookup going down on SVU? In an August 2025 interview with Entertainment Weekly, he gave his no-nonsense thoughts on the topic like only he can.

"I don't know, that's just the show," he said of the longstanding rumors of Mariska Hargitay's Olivia Benson and Christopher Meloni's Elliot Stabler getting together on SVU. "I don't know what's going on. But I've been telling them to get a room for a long time."

"News blast, it's not real! There are writers behind it," he continued. "People always say, 'You should have done this. You should have done this.' I'm like, I can only say the words they put in my mouth. I can say it my way, I can give it my flavor. But we're going for a ride along with them."

