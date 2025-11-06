Ice T Has a Sweet Reminder of His Wife Coco in His Law & Order: SVU Dressing Room

Tired of scrolling? Click here to bump NBC.com 's latest news to the top of your search results.

"Gotta have Coco in my room," the SVU legend gushed while taking fans on a behind-the-scenes tour.

When Ice T is getting ready to drop an epic one-liner as Sergeant Fin Tutuola on Law & Order: Special Victims Unit, his IRL ride-or-die is never far from his mind. Married since New Year's Eve 2001, Ice T's wife Coco Austin is prominently displayed in the SVU legend's dressing room, and he was thrilled to show fans his sweet tribute.

While Ice T has been absent from SVU Season 27 as Fin recovers after being attacked in the premiere episode, the acclaimed rapper celebrated his long-awaited return to set with a behind-the-scenes video showing where all the action goes down.

"I figured why not, since I am filming today, take you on a little walk behind the scenes," Ice T told his fans in a video shared on X (formerly Twitter) on November 3. "Let's go."

First stop? Ice T's SVU dressing room.

Ice T has a portrait of his wife Coco in his Law & Order: SVU dressing room

Coco Austin and Ice-T attend the 38th Annual Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame Induction Ceremony at Barclays Center on November 3, 2023 in New York City. Photo: Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

As his video reveals, Ice T's dressing room is decked out with red furniture, a bloody Scarface movie poster, and a big print of his beloved.

"Over there I got Coco, gotta have Coco in my room," the proud husband said as he showed fans the portrait of his wife, who has appeared in multiple episodes of SVU through the years.

"We got a picture of my dog Spartacus," Ice T went on to share with his fans, showing a painting of his family's English bulldog, who passed away in 2016, also hung up on his walls.

Watch Ice T's full behind-the-scenes tour of his dressing room and the SVU set, here.

Ice T and Coco Austin's daughter Chanel is "fascinated" by the SVU set

While Ice T has reminders of his family all over his dressing room, his wife and daughter are no strangers to the 16th Precinct. In August 2024, for instance, the couple's daughter Chanel took over Olivia Benson's desk while visiting the SVU set, where she got to watch her dad's scenes and even help operate a camera.

"This is where we shoot the show," Ice T proudly told his daughter in Austin's TikTok video of the set visit.

In an interview with Extra, the father of three said Chanel had a "blast" getting to visit him at work and was "fascinated" by how each thrilling episode comes together.

"She knows Mariska [Hargitay], she knows Kelli [Giddish], she knows Peter [Scanavino]. When she comes on the set to be just behind the scenes, she's fascinated just like anybody else 'cause this is magic. This is how it's really done," Ice T told the outlet in October 2024. "Everyone here understands there's kids on the set, they let her sit behind the camera and she sat at Mariska's desk. She had a blast."

Whether it's a sweet tribute in his dressing room or they're visiting him on set, Ice T is truly a proud family man and they're happy to join him for the ride. Heck, Ice T and Austin even shared an intense SVU scene together in Season 9 where Fin interrogated Austin's guest star character, Traci Bell.

"We practiced it a lot at home, but I told her, 'Once we get on the set, I'm not gonna be able to say anything to you. You're being handled by the director,'" Ice T told NBC Insider in a 2024 interview. "So we did our little homework, and she hit the set, she killed."