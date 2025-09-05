Ice T Weighs in on Possible Benson-Stabler Hookup: "I've Been Telling Them to…"

Ice T just weighed in on one of Law & Order: Special Victims Unit's greatest mysteries.

In an August 2025 interview with Entertainment Weekly, the longtime SVU star gave the green light to a potential Olivia Benson-Elliot Stabler romance playing out in a future storyline. In fact, the actor-rapper revealed he's been waiting for the characters played by Mariska Hargitay and Christopher Meloni to get together for a while now.

"I don't know, that's just the show," he said of the long-simmering rumors of a Bensler romance. "I don't know what's going on. But I've been telling them to get a room for a long time."

"News blast, it's not real! There are writers behind it," Ice T continued. "People always say, 'You should have done this. You should have done this.' I'm like, I can only say the words they put in my mouth. I can say it my way, I can give it my flavor. But we're going for a ride along with them."

"Now, Mariska is a producer on the show, and she's also directed a few. She's not a writer, but she has a lot of power, so she's kind of steering the boat," Ice T added.

Later in the interview, Ice T theorized that the decision may ultimately be up to someone else entirely.

"I don't know if [series creator] Dick Wolf wants them to ever hook up. Maybe he just wants to keep dangling that carrot..." he said.

Mariska Hargitay talks about her real-life bond with Christopher Meloni

Christopher Meloni and Mariska Hargitay are seen on the set of 'Law and Order: Special Victims Unit' on March 19, 2025 in New York City. Photo: Jose Perez/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

In addition to their characters' decades-long journey together, a very real friendship exists between Hargitay and Meloni in real life.

During Hargitay's June appearance on the Call Her Daddy podcast, the SVU icon spoke candidly about the bond she shares with Meloni when the cameras aren't rolling.

"We are just connected," Hargitay explained. "We are so close; it's like we've been through the battle together. We know each other so well. We love each other so much. We respect each other so much. We connected, obviously, by living these stories and going so deep together for so many years acting. And he and I really bond over comedy; we have a very similar sense of humor."

"And we just have — you know what it is? It's shared perspective. It's shorthand," she continued. "We are so comfortable with each other. We deeply trust each other...I will always be there for him, and that's mutual. And we have grown together; we've known each other 27 years."