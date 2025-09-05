Ice T's Son Tracy Wrote the Sweetest Note to Sister Chanel on Her 1st Day of School

Putin Says He Is Willing to Meet with Zelenskyy

Two of Ice T's kids are all smiles together in new photos.

In a September 4 Instagram post, Ice T's oldest son, Tracy Marrow, shared two pictures of him and Ice T's youngest daughter, Chanel, that are the total epitome of protective big brother vibes. According to the note Tracy, 34, included in the Instagram post, he wanted to be with 9-year-old Chanel before she started fourth grade in a brand new school.

"Made it to New Jersey just in time to see my lil sister start her first day of 4th Grade in her new school…. #IdDoAnythingJustToseeHerSmile #TheMarrowLegacy #MyHeart," he wrote. What a sweet note for her!

Speaking of touching family moments: On June 15, Tracy shared a collection of never-before-seen photos of him and his dad in honor of Father's Day. "Today gets me emotional thinking about how much my pops has had my back for the longest time," Marrow captioned at the time.

The Instagram carousel featured a softer side of Ice T, including one photo of the Law & Order: Special Victims Unit star bottle-feeding baby Tracy.

Ice T has three children in total: Tracy, Chanel, and his oldest daughter, LeTesha, who was born in 1976.

Ice T opens up about his unique parenting style

Photo: Getty Images

In a 2023 interview with People, Ice T said the parenting style he employs with his daughter, Chanel, alongside his wife, Coco Austin, is definitely a "different dynamic."

"Our parenting is a lot different than the normal, square couple from Oklahoma," Ice T explained. "I'm a f–king rock star, it's different. We're like the Osbournes. We have a different dynamic in our house. But it's not harmful. That's the main thing. It's us."

The star said he prefers to focus on the positive when dealing with criticism on how he and his wife parent their youngest.

"You got to remember this: For anything anybody says about me and Coco, there's a million billion people that are like f–k that. So are you gonna listen to the negative?" Ice T said. "I always say you're insulated by love. You got so many people out there that love you. You can't pay attention to the idiots, you know? So none of that affects us, and you can tell."