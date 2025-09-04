Ice T Gives Shocking Preview of SVU's Season 27 Premiere: "I End Up in the..."

Viewers won't want to miss a second of Law & Order: Special Victims Unit this fall.

How to Watch Watch the Season 27 premiere of Law & Order: Special Victims Unit on Thursday, September 25 at 9/8c on NBC and Peacock.

In an August 2025 interview with People, longtime SVU icon Ice T spoke about what to expect when SVU Season 27 premieres October 1 on NBC. According to the man himself, things are going to get intense for Sergeant Odafin Tutuola.

"In the first episode, something bad happens to me, and I end up in the hospital," Ice T told People. "I wasn't in the second episode, but I'm back in the third — they move us around."

How exactly Fin winds up in the hospital is a mystery at this point. Looks like fans will have to watch the premiere to find out.

RELATED: Mariska Hargitay's TV Son Taking Over Ice T's Desk on SVU Is Such a Boss Move

Ice T said filming for the latest season "has been great" and revealed the actors often don't know the paths their characters will take until they have a script in their hands.

"The thing about SVU is, we have no idea where it's going," he said. "Mariska [Hargitay] is a producer, so she kind of knows where the boat's being steered. But until we get a script, we don't know. When I showed up for the first episode, I'm like, 'Oh, I'm getting my ass beat? Really?'"

RELATED: Ice T's 8-Year-Old Daughter Chanel Is Officially the Coolest SVU "Guest Star"

Later in the interview, Ice T reflected on the impact of SVU as it approaches its 27th season. In his eyes, the series exists as something more profound than "just entertainment."

"It's entertainment, but it's also therapy for a lot of people," he said. "It's deeper than just entertainment. We're dealing with victims and survivors. A lot of women who watch the show have been through some of these terrible incidents. Maybe on our show, they see the justice that they might not have seen in real life. And it's some kind of help to them."

When does Law & Order: SVU come back?

Det. Odafin "Fin" Tutuola (Ice-T) appears on Law & Order: Special Victims Unit Season 10 Episode 17 "Hell". Photo: Eric Liebowitz/NBCU Photo Bank

The Season 27 premiere of SVU is just a few weeks away. The show makes its return to NBC on Thursday, September 25 at 9/8c, immediately following the Season 25 premiere of the OG, Law & Order.

Need a refresher ahead of the big premieres? Check out past seasons of Law & Order: SVU available exclusively to stream on Peacock.

Shop Law & Order merch