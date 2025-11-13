Tired of scrolling? Click here to bump NBC.com 's latest news to the top of your search results.

After a harrowing attack, Sgt. Fin Tutuola is feeling rocky as he returns to Benson's squad.

Ice T Had a Heart-to-Heart with Benson as Fin Returned to SVU — Here’s What Happened

Fans have been missing Ice T's Fin Tutuola on Season 27 of Law & Order: Special Victims Unit, but at long last, the steadfast Sergeant has returned to the squad room.

Season 27's "False Idols" was an action-packed watch, especially as the SVU gained much-missed brass with Fin's return to the squad room. Fin has been out of commission after he was jumped by a duo of assailants who stole his firearm during the Season 27 premiere. Fin has been recovering and completing physical therapy sessions at home ever since, leading many of his squad mates to grow eager to see their Sergeant's speedy recovery.

Ice T spoke about his character's Season 27 storyline in an October 2025 behind-the-scenes video on the set of SVU, giving fans plenty to chew on as he rejoins the squad.

"He pops up in Episode 7, where he's a little bit on edge, you know? He's going through some things, you know what I’m saying? He got jumped, and he’s trying to figure s--- out," Ice T told SVU fans "[The SVU writers] got an interesting story curve for my character this season. You're going to enjoy how it turns out."

Benson was shocked to see Fin back at the SVU so soon

"Look at this guy, not a scratch on him!" Detective Terry Bruno (Kevin Kane) cheered upon seeing his Sergeant back in the squad room at the top of SVU's November 13 episode.

As Fin hugged Bruno, he was delighted to see his longtime squad mate, Amanda Rollins (Kelli Giddish), back at home at the 16th Precinct. "It's good to have you back," Fin told Rollins.

Upon catching sight of SVU newcomer Detective Jake Griffin (Corey Cott) posted up on his desk, Fin switched up his demeanor real quick, asking who the stranger was. After Griffin nervously explained that he was the new guy, Fin barked for him to get off his desk. Griffin scrambled to get away as Fin's steely facade cracked.

"I'm just messing with you," Fin smiled endearingly. "Welcome to the squad. Heard great things about you."

While everyone was happy to see Fin, Captain Olivia Benson (Mariska Hargitay) was surprised to see her ride-or-die back so soon. Benson told Fin she hadn't been told that he was cleared for full-duty, but Fin assured his Captain he was ready to rock.

Despite these assurances, Benson was keen to check in on her friend in private. Sensing Benson's fret, Fin assured her that he'd been hurt on the job before. Benson explained she just wanted to make sure that Fin was getting all of the support he needed and that he was properly processing the incident. Fin claimed he'd never felt better, assuring Benson that he was good to go despite her doubts.

"I'm prepared, period," Fin promised.

"Good, because we missed you around here," Benson smiled.

Fin Tutuola is second-guessing his SVU return

During his first day back with the squad, Fin struggled with second-guessing himself during the investigation. After being played for a fool during his attack, Fin felt like he'd lost his edge. During the trial, Fin sat next to Benson and confessed that maybe his Captain was right about his swift return to the precinct.

"Me getting jumped, do you think that could have happened back in the day?" Fin asked Benson.

"I think that could have happened to any one of us, Fin," Benson told him.

"Yeah, but even a couple of years ago, I would have been faster, would have caught on quicker," Fin shrugged. "I definitely wouldn't have lost my gun."

Benson encouraged Fin not to see it that way, but Fin remained perturbed about his headspace on the squad.

"I just think I need a little bit more time before I come back," Fin admitted. "Just to get my head around it."

Benson understood. "Take all the time you need. There's always, always going to be a place here for you," Benson told Fin.

Sounds like Fin needs a little more time to clear his head before taking down any more criminals, and viewers can't wait to see how it all unfolds.

