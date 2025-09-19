Ice T Reveals His Favorite Undercover Look on SVU: "Anytime I Get to Dress..."

Tired of scrolling? Click here to bump NBC.com 's latest news to the top of your search results.

Stepping outside of the uniform is one of Ice T's favorite things for Sgt. Fin Tutuola on Law & Order: SVU.

Through his many years on Law & Order: Special Victims Unit, Ice T has helped crack a growing number of cases and track down perps as Sergeant Odafin "Fin" Tutuola. And sometimes, that means his tough, passionate, and multifaceted character has had to go undercover.

Tutuola and his squad have often been called upon to blend into the streets to help break a case from the inside. For the actors, it's a chance to break out of their familiar looks. And, back in 2019, the SVU stars revealed which undercover roles have been their favorite in a fun behind-the-scenes video.

For Mariska Hargitay, SVU's Season 9 episode "Undercover" came to mind when Olivia Benson entered Sealview, disguised as an inmate, and had to duke it out with Johnny Messner's evil prison guard. "We were fighting so well, but it was real and it was good and it was challenging," Hargitay recalled. "I loved working with him."

As for Ice T's favorite undercover role? "Anytime I get to dress up like a player," he answered with a smile as a clip from Season 19's episode "Gone Fishin" played, featuring Fin wearing a white Guayabera shirt and matching white Panama hat as he hunted down a serial rapist in Cuba.

Ice T loves working with Law & Order: SVU's "beautiful" cast and crew

Captain Olivia Benson (Mariska Hargitay) and Sargeant Tutuola (Ice T) appear in Season 25 Episode 7 of Law & Order: Special Victims Unit. Photo: Scott Gries/NBC

Over two decades ago, Ice T joined the SVU cast in 2000 (Season 2, Episode 1 "Wrong Is Right") and he's loved working with the whole crew since the beginning. "I love working with [Hargitay], I love working with everybody. It's a beautiful crew and cast. We get new cast members, we're just very fortunate," Ice T shared during a 2024 appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. "The fan base just keeps growing."

And just like SVU's devoted fan base, Ice T is also game for possible Bensler romance between Benson and Elliot Stabler (Christopher Meloni) in future episodes. "I don't know what's going on," he said in an August 2025 interview with Entertainment Weekly. "But I've been telling them to get a room for a long time."

As for what to expect with Fin when SVU Season 27 premieres? Ice T revealed "something bad" happens to his character. "In the first episode, something bad happens to me, and I end up in the hospital," Ice T told People in August 2025. “The thing about SVU is, we have no idea where it’s going. Mariska is a producer, so she kind of knows where the boat’s being steered. But until we get a script, we don’t know. When I showed up for the first episode, I’m like, ‘Oh, I’m getting my ass beat? Really?’"

Sgt. Odafin "Fin" Tutuola (Ice T) in Law & Order: Special Victims Unit Season 26, Episode 20. Photo: Peter Kramer/NBC

