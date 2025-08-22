Ice T's Daughter Took Over His Office Again—But Way More Than Just the SVU Set

Ice T's 9-year-old daughter Chanel loves supporting her dad at work — no matter where his office is.

In an August 13 Instagram carousel, little Chanel showed off her latest adventure: visiting her dad while he was performing for the Warped Tour! Ice T and his metal band, Body Count, were in Long Beach, California, for a live set at the famous music festival, and Chanel couldn't resist supporting her dad by cheering him on from the stage.

"Another day another stage!! This time @vanswarpedtour in Long Beach .. Got to bring my cousin Lily to celebrate her birthday and my daddy surprised her by bringing her up on stage. She was so embarrassed," reads the caption from Chanel's official Instagram account.

Chanel's mom and Ice T's wife Coco Austin was on hand as chaperone for the festivities. This isn't the first time Chanel hung out on stage during a Body Count show — in fact, she's done it multiple times.

Chanel has made it a habit to visit her pops at work wherever he goes, whether he's touring with his band or on the set of Law & Order: Special Victims Unit. She's the cutest little shadow Ice T could ever ask for.

Ice T on fatherhood in the social media era

L-R) Coco Austin, Chanel Nicole Marrow, and Ice T attend the 13th Annual Rookie USA Fashion Show at Iron 23 on September 6, 2023 in New York City. Photo: Bennett Raglin/Getty Images for Rookie USA

Ice T's daughter Chanel has over 400,000 Instagram followers. In a 2023 People interview, Ice T spoke about his and his wife's decision to allow Chanel to have social media.

"It's fun and she likes doing it — if she didn't, we definitely wouldn't do it," Ice T explained. "When Chanel was born, we got her social media because we knew that we were gonna be the parents that were gonna show a hundred pictures of their kid because we were proud. I didn't want to put it all on my page, because then I'd be that dad that's always showing pictures of his kids. So we got her a page; that way, if people want to watch our child grow, they can."

The longtime SVU star added, "We're not afraid of anything happening. People will say, 'Don't show her face.' We're not concerned with that."