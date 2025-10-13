Ice T's Adorable Baby Daughter Chanel Slept Through Her Entire 1st TV Interview

Fans everywhere fell in love with little Chanel during this iconic Late Night moment.

Ice T's daughter made the most of her first-ever TV appearance by catching up on all the sleep.

Little Chanel was just 4 months old when she made her television debut during the March 24, 2016, episode of The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. When Host Jimmy Fallon asked Ice T to see a picture of Chanel, the longtime Law & Order: Special Victims Unit star brought out his wife, Coco Austin, and his sleeping daughter instead.

"I did something better than that — I brought the baby," Ice T told a shocked Fallon. "Coco and the baby are here."

Fallon — and the audience — melted when Austin walked out holding little Chanel, who was already asleep.

"Oh my goodness gracious," Fallon could be heard saying to himself.

Everybody watching gave a collective "aww" as the camera zoomed in on Chanel, who was already in dreamland, unaware that she was appearing on one of the biggest stages possible. Fallon couldn't help gushing over how sweet Chanel was, as the little one was all dressed up in a pink skirt and headband, a tiny white sweater, and some of the most adorable little patent leather shoes ever.

"That is a beautiful, beautiful-" he said before Ice T cut him off.

"That's not my baby, she doesn't look like me, does she?" he quipped to laughter from the audience. (How times have changed — it seems that as Chanel gets older, she's looking more and more like her dad.)

And in a prediction that turned out to be true a few years later, Austin explained to Fallon, "I've got the camera in her face at all times. She's gonna be awesome in five years."

That's the understatement of the decade — now 9 years old, Chanel boasts more than 450,000 Instagram followers. Fans can't get enough of her hanging out with her mom — and her many bulldog pups.

Revisit Ice T's daughter's 2024 trip to the SVU set

As it turns out, Chanel looks right at home on the iconic Law & Order: SVU set. During an impromptu bring-your-daughter-to-work day, Ice T let Chanel loose on the set, and it resulted in some lovely moments. Thankfully, Austin shared footage of Chanel's visit to the set in an August 3, 2024, Instagram video.

"Oh no @babychanelnicole is taking over @nbclawandorder !! Watch out directors, camera men and even Olivia Benson's spot! Don't sleep on this chick! She does it all.

So, could Chanel take Mariska Hargitay's spot on SVU in the future? Never say never!