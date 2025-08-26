Ice T's Daughter Is a Rock Star Just Like Him with Her Bright Blue Hair Change

Ice T's youngest daughter, Chanel, is ready to go back to school with a new hair color.

In an August 2025 Instagram carousel, Ice T's wife, Coco Austin, shared several photos of Chanel clearly in love with her new bright blue hairdo. Could the blue be a subtle homage to the Law & Order logo, which is famously blue and red? Maybe! Or perhaps the rock-and-roll look is a nod to dad Ice T's heavy metal band Body Count. (Chanel just appeared at one of the shows!)

We know Chanel loves stopping by to see her dad at work on the Law & Order: Special Victims Unit set. Maybe she can convince Ice T to add some blue to his hair. Detective Odafin "Fin" Tutuola would totally rock that look.

"The many faces of Chanel.... Had some fun with Chanel's hair recently .. She's been feeling the color blue lately💙.. So I finally gave in.. I asked her which is her favorite pic to post and she said all of them..lol," Austin wrote in her caption.

Ice T's daughter Chanel looks just like him

Chanel Nicole Marrow walks the runway during the 13th Annual Rookie USA Fashion Show at Iron 23 on September 06, 2023.

Ice T and Chanel are mirror images of each other. In a 2023 interview on TODAY, the longtime SVU star said about their resemblance, "It's cool. I think she kind of gets irritated with people telling her she looks like her dad instead of her mom. But if you look at any old pictures of Coco, there's similarities there."

Chanel is a social media star in the making, as well, with 400,000+ followers on Instagram. "It's fun and she likes doing it — if she didn't, we definitely wouldn't do it," Ice T told People in 2023 about Chanel's Instagram presence. "When Chanel was born, we got her social media because we knew that we were gonna be the parents that were gonna show a hundred pictures of their kid because we were proud. I didn't want to put it all on my page, because then I'd be that dad that's always showing pictures of his kids. So we got her a page; that way, if people want to watch our child grow, they can."

Ice T added, "We're not afraid of anything happening. People will say, 'Don't show her face.' We're not concerned with that."

