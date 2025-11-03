Ice T Is Unrecognizable Next to Wife Coco in Frightening 2025 Halloween Costume

Halloween 2025 may have come and gone, but we're still catching up on this year's standout costumes.

Naturally, Heidi Klum's 24th annual Halloween Party was the perfect opportunity for celebs to show off their spooky holiday best, with Klum herself revealing a prosthetics-heavy Medusa costume that rendered her unrecognizable. (Last year in 2024 the AGT Judge surprised fans by showing up as E.T.). This Halloween, Law & Order: Special Victims Unit star Ice T, and his wife, Coco Austin, arrived at the festivities in killer looks... literally.

You could barely tell who the rapper was, as he channeled the perps he investigates on SVU. Ice dressed up as a serial killer, wearing a red jumpsuit, white mask splattered with (fake) blood and brandishing a large bloodied knife and giant hook attached to his hip. Austin went as the infamously murderous possessed doll, Chucky, wearing a red cropped wig with a cutout striped turtle neck and "Wanna Play" onesie, inspired by the character's iconic outfit.

"Another Halloween in the books.. Last night the Serial Killers showed up at Heidi Klum’s annual party," Ice wrote in an Instagram caption. "@Coco Killed it as usual."

Austin also shared photos from their Halloween date night, noting that her and her husband are "fans of horror films," which inspired their costumes.

"Another #heidiklum Halloween party on the books! After 20 years of going to this party in NYC its kinda been a tradition of ours," she said.

This marked the the duo's second dressing up this Halloween. Days earlier, Austin shared photos of their family costume with daughter Chanel. The trio were the family from 2009's hit stop-motion family horror film, Coraline. 9-year-old Chanel was the titular character (blue hair and all), while Ice and Austin mirrored real life and dressed as the fictional girl's parents.

On Instagram, Austin noted that the reason Chanel dyed her hair blue back in August was all because she wanted her locks to be the same color as Coraline's.

Why Ice T is missing on SVU

While Ice attended Klum's yearly star-studded bash, his SVU character, Sergeant Fin Tutuola, has largely been M.I.A in Season 27.

Fin has been on leave and recovering since he was brutally attacked in the show's premiere after being swindled by con artists. He made a brief reappearance in "A Vicious Circle", but has otherwise remained off-screen. However, there's no need to worry. Ice T has reassured fans that Fin will be back soon.

"People are wondering what's going on with Fin this season. Yeah, well, Fin got his a-- beat," Ice T shared in a behind-the-scenes video on the set of SVU. "Stay tuned. [The SVU writers] got an interesting story curve for my character this season. I'm not in it as much as you probably like, but I'm in it enough. You're going to enjoy how it turns out."